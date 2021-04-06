Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

New railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at over $440 million during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 2,100 units, a 1.8x book-to-bill.

during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 2,100 units, a 1.8x book-to-bill. Diversified new railcar backlog as of February 28, 2021 was 24,900 units with an estimated value of $2.5 billion .

was 24,900 units with an estimated value of . Immediate liquidity of $708 million , includes $593 million in cash and $115 million of available borrowing capacity. Combined with nearly $100 million of liquidity initiatives in progress totals over $800 million .

, includes in cash and of available borrowing capacity. Combined with nearly of liquidity initiatives in progress totals over . Operating cash flow in the quarter included inventory accumulation of $48 million to support manufacturing production increases beginning in fiscal Q3 and a $44 million increase in leased railcars for syndication.

to support manufacturing production increases beginning in fiscal Q3 and a increase in leased railcars for syndication. COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter were $2.5 million (pre-tax) and $6.4 million (pre-tax) for the first half of fiscal 2021.

(pre-tax) and (pre-tax) for the first half of fiscal 2021. Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $9 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenue of $296 million . The net loss included $16 million in anticipated federal income tax benefit resulting from loss carryback provisions.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . The net loss included in anticipated federal income tax benefit resulting from loss carryback provisions. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $1 million .

. Subsequent to quarter-end, completed the earlier announced formation of GBX Leasing joint venture, including initial funding of nearly $100 million from a new $300 million non-recourse railcar warehouse credit facility.

from a new non-recourse railcar warehouse credit facility. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 12, 2021 to shareholders as of April 21, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 28th consecutive quarterly dividend.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier navigated what we expect will be our most challenging quarter of the fiscal year. Operating challenges emerged from a range of sources, including winter weather, impacting deliveries and production. Our near-term outlook is becoming increasingly optimistic as rail fundamentals improve. Rail loadings are up year-to-date, driven by increased traffic in grain, intermodal and other categories. Railroad velocity has slowed by nearly two miles per hour. Railcars in storage have decreased by more than 148,000 units from the 2020 peak storage level. Proposed environmental and other regulations in both North America and Europe should support secular demand for rail as a growing mode for freight transport. Fiscal stimulus and proposed infrastructure legislation are expected to further add to demand."

Furman concluded, "Greenbrier is well-positioned for an economic recovery. Our pipeline of new business inquiries in North America has expanded dramatically in the last 30 days. Greenbrier's ability to adjust production capacity to meet our market outlook enables us to rapidly ramp manufacturing as we earn new railcar orders. We have already restarted several production lines supported by firm orders to meet increased demand."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the realities of this historic time. Our core strategy since March 2020 has been and continues to be:

Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash Prepare for emerging economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets, which we expect to expand during the latter half of calendar 2021. Greenbrier is currently operating in this phase.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects the second half of fiscal 2021 to be stronger than the first half, reflecting increased production rates and stronger activity across the business. Greenbrier's ability to achieve more than $700 million of total liquidity, with another $100 million of initiatives in process, allows us to weather unanticipated setbacks in the emerging economic recovery. Our $2.5 billion backlog provides a baseload of orders to support continuous production lines. These factors position us to deploy our balance sheet opportunistically, as we have done with GBX Leasing. The recently-announced joint venture complements Greenbrier's existing commercial platform and will create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows, reducing our exposure to the new railcar order and delivery cycle.

Financial Summary



Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $295.6M $403.0M 37% fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand

environment and extreme winter weather Gross margin 6.0% 10.1% Selling and administrative $43.4M $43.7M Maintaining cost discipline Adjusted EBITDA ($1.3M) $23.2M Low new railcar deliveries and weak NA environment Effective tax rate 61.6% 55.5% Tax benefit from lease fleet investments and operating

losses carried back to prior years with higher tax rates

under the CARES Act Net (earnings) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 4.9M ($3.3M) Operating loss from fewer deliveries at GIMSA joint

venture Net loss attributable to

Greenbrier ($9.1M) ($10.0M) Lower operating activity reflecting fewer deliveries

partially offset by income tax benefit Diluted EPS ($0.28) ($0.30)



Segment Summary



Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $202.1M $308.7M Fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand environment

and winter weather closures Gross margin 0.2% 9.0% Operating margin (1) (8.5%) 3.1% Deliveries (2) 1,700 2,700

Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $71.6M $65.6M Modestly increased wheel volumes from winter

weather and improved scrap pricing partially offset by

continued decreased Repair volumes Gross margin 6.9% 3.9% Improved volume in Wheel Services partially offset

by weak Repair activity Operating margin (1) 3.4% (0.3%)

Leasing & Services Revenue $21.9M $28.7M Prior quarter had externally sourced syndication

activity which increases revenue but is dilutive to

gross margin % Gross margin 56.6% 35.8% More normalized gross margin activity Operating margin (1) (3) 29.3% 20.5% Strong gross margin performance Fleet utilization 94.8% 93.3%



(1) See supplemental segment information on page 12 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,700 railcars and performs management services for 445,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



February 28,

2021 November 30,

2020 August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 February 29, 2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 593,499 $ 724,547 $ 833,745 $ 735,258 $ 169,899 Restricted cash 8,614 8,547 8,342 8,704 8,569 Accounts receivable, net 236,171 216,220 230,488 261,629 325,056 Income tax receivable 62,103 24,448 9,109 - 1,173 Inventories 522,984 490,282 529,529 675,442 709,115 Leased railcars for syndication 109,287 51,087 107,671 136,144 255,073 Equipment on operating leases, net 445,451 445,542 350,442 355,841 385,974 Property, plant and equipment, net 687,468 696,333 711,524 719,155 723,326 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 70,820 72,254 72,354 75,508 79,082 Intangibles and other assets, net 190,283 186,509 190,322 181,315 160,709 Goodwill 132,685 130,315 130,308 130,035 129,684

$ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,947,660











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 275,839 $ 276,248 $ 351,526 $ 416,535 $ 37,196 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 448,571 434,138 463,880 488,969 499,898 Deferred income taxes 24,798 10,120 7,701 4,354 9,173 Deferred revenue 42,572 36,916 42,467 63,536 70,869 Notes payable, net 793,189 797,089 804,088 806,919 811,860











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 30,037 30,711 31,117 30,611 30,782











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,268,502 1,280,407 1,293,043 1,291,221 1,286,472 Noncontrolling interest 175,857 180,455 180,012 176,886 201,410 Total equity 1,444,359 1,460,862 1,473,055 1,468,107 1,487,882

$ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,947,660

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue















Manufacturing $ 202,094

$ 489,943

$ 510,816

$ 1,147,310

Wheels, Repair & Parts 71,623

91,225

137,179

177,833

Leasing & Services 21,905

42,680

50,616

68,064



295,622

623,848

698,611

1,393,207

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 201,771

422,309

482,661

1,004,221

Wheels, Repair & Parts 66,667

84,373

129,651

166,265

Leasing & Services 9,513

30,830

27,957

44,196



277,951

537,512

640,269

1,214,682



















Margin 17,671

86,336

58,342

178,525



















Selling and administrative expense 43,425

54,597

87,132

108,961

Net gain on disposition of equipment (27)

(6,697)

(949)

(10,656)

Earnings (loss) from operations (25,727)

38,436

(27,841)

80,220



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 9,568

12,609

20,671

25,461

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (35,295)

25,827

(48,512)

54,759

Income tax benefit (expense) 21,752

(7,463)

29,084

(13,457)

Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (13,543)

18,364

(19,428)

41,302

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (378)

1,651

(1,122)

2,724

Net earnings (loss) (13,921)

20,015

(20,550)

44,026

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,856

(6,386)

1,513

(22,728)



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,065)

$ 13,629

$ (19,037)

$ 21,298



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.28)

$ 0.42

$ (0.58)

$ 0.65



















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.28)

$ 0.41

$ (0.58)

$ 0.64



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,810

32,661

32,766

32,645

Diluted 32,810

33,482

32,766

33,382



















Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.54

$ 0.52



























THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:



First

Second

Total















Revenue











Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 202,094

$ 510,816

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

71,623

137,179

Leasing & Services 28,711

21,905

50,616



402,989

295,622

698,611

Cost of revenue











Manufacturing 280,890

201,771

482,661

Wheels, Repair & Parts 62,984

66,667

129,651

Leasing & Services 18,444

9,513

27,957



362,318

277,951

640,269















Margin 40,671

17,671

58,342















Selling and administrative expense 43,707

43,425

87,132

Net gain on disposition of equipment (922)

(27)

(949)

Loss from operations (2,114)

(25,727)

(27,841)















Other costs











Interest and foreign exchange 11,103

9,568

20,671

Loss before income tax and loss from unconsolidated affiliates (13,217)

(35,295)

(48,512)

Income tax benefit 7,332

21,752

29,084

Loss before loss from unconsolidated affiliates (5,885)

(13,543)

(19,428)

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates (744)

(378)

(1,122)















Net Loss (6,629)

(13,921)

(20,550)

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,343)

4,856

1,513















Net Loss attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ (9,065)

$ (19,037)















Basic loss per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.58)















Diluted loss per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.58)















Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.54



(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 549,654

$ 2,349,971

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

64,813

324,670

Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

21,958

117,548



769,359

623,848

762,557

636,425

2,792,189

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

498,155

2,065,169

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

60,923

302,189

Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

10,272

71,700



677,170

537,512

655,026

569,350

2,439,058























Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

67,075

353,131























Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

46,251

204,706

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(573)

(20,004)

Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

21,397

168,429























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

10,596

43,619

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

10,801

124,810

Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(2,306)

(40,184)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

8,495

84,626

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

(804)

2,960























Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

7,691

87,586

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(7,794)

(38,619)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ (103)

$ 48,967























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ (0.00)

$ 1.50























Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ (0.00)

$ 1.46























Dividends per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.06



(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)







Six Months Ended







February 28,



February 29,







2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities













Net earnings (loss)

$ (20,550)

$ 44,026

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:













Deferred income taxes



16,969



(6,714)

Depreciation and amortization



50,868



59,338

Net gain on disposition of equipment



(949)



(10,656)

Accretion of debt discount



2,857



2,718

Stock based compensation expense



8,951



7,237

Noncontrolling interest adjustments



(1,285)



9,038

Other



1,135



(39)

Decrease (increase) in assets:













Accounts receivable, net



(10,735)



47,282

Income tax receivable



(52,994)



(1,173)

Inventories



(35,005)



(55,158)

Leased railcars for syndication



(37,988)



(123,033)

Other assets



(2,895)



(39,433)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(13,257)



(67,988)

Deferred revenue



104



1,381

Net cash used in operating activities



(94,774)



(133,174)

Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from sales of assets



11,336



41,827

Capital expenditures



(50,353)



(40,834)

Investments in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates



4,523



(1,500)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other



488



11,273

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(34,006)



10,766

Cash flows from financing activities













Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



98,442



10,246

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days



112,000



-

Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days



(286,000)



-

Repayments of notes payable



(14,990)



(17,120)

Dividends



(18,046)



(17,312)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(3,646)



(8,706)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(2,357)



(1,895)

Net cash used in financing activities



(114,597)



(34,787)

Effect of exchange rate changes



3,403



(2,824)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(239,974)



(160,019)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













Beginning of period



842,087



338,487

End of period

$ 602,113

$ 178,468

Balance Sheet Reconciliation













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 593,499

$ 169,899

Restricted cash



8,614



8,569

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 602,113

$ 178,468



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited) Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended



February 28, 2021

November 30, 2020

Net loss $ (13,921)

$ (6,629)

Interest and foreign exchange 9,568

11,103

Income tax benefit (21,752)

(7,332)

Depreciation and amortization 24,822

26,046

Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,283)

$ 23,188

















Three Months

Ended

February 28, 2021 Backlog Activity (units) (1)







Beginning backlog 23,900

Orders received 3,800

Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (800)

Production sold directly to third parties (2,000)

Ending backlog 24,900







Delivery Information (units) (1)



Production sold directly to third parties 2,000

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 100

Total deliveries 2,100



(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Leasing Information (In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)



February 28, 2021

November 30, 2020 Owned fleet 8,700

8,400 Managed fleet 445,000

407,000 Owned fleet utilization 95%

93%









February 28, 2021

November 30, 2020 Leased railcars for syndications $ 109,287

$ 51,087 Equipment on operating lease 445,451

445,542 Total $ 554,738

$ 496,629







Leasing non-recourse debt $ 204,722

$ 206, 629 Recourse debt 588,467

590,460 Total debt $ 793,189

$ 797,089







Fleet leverage %(1) 37%

42%

(1) Leasing non-recourse debt / Sum of leased railcars for syndication and equipment on operating lease

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended February 28, 2021:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 202,094

$ 2,425

$ 204,519

$ (17,216)

$ 100

$ (17,116)

Wheels, Repair & Parts 71,623

1,603

73,226

2,433

(14)

2,419

Leasing & Services 21,905

1,113

23,018

6,420

634

7,054

Eliminations -

(5,141)

(5,141)

-

(720)

(720)

Corporate -

-

-

(17,364)

-

(17,364)



$ 295,622

$ -

$ 295,622

$ (25,727)

$ -

$ (25,727)





















Three months ended November 30, 2020:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 20,591

$ 329,313

$ 9,686

$ 2,505

$ 12,191

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

301

65,857

(200)

(9)

(209)

Leasing & Services 28,711

4,665

33,376

5,890

4,285

10,175

Eliminations -

(25,557)

(25,557)

-

(6,781)

(6,781)

Corporate -

-

-

(17,490)

-

(17,490)



$ 402,989

$ -

$ 402,989

$ (2,114)

$ -

$ (2,114)









Total assets







February 28,

2021

November 30, 2020

Manufacturing $ 1,313,819

$ 1,264,616

Wheels, Repair & Parts 277,788

274,534

Leasing & Services 851,546

758,820

Unallocated 616,212

748,114



$ 3,059,365

$ 3,046,084



Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

