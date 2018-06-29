Greenbrier Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $33.0 million , or $1.01 per diluted share, on revenue of $641.4 million . Quarterly results include $9.5 million , net of tax, ( $0.29 per share) impact associated with a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW, our 50/50 joint venture with Watco Companies, LLC.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Greenbrier produced strong operating and financial results in the third fiscal quarter, highlighted by healthy gross margins, a strong balance sheet and the highest quarterly order activity this fiscal year. Greenbrier's strategy is to strengthen core North American markets while making demonstrable advancements in international railcar markets. This strategy is succeeding. With North American railcar loadings increasing and improving indicators for the U.S. and global economies, current industry fundamentals remain favorable for most of Greenbrier's business segments. GBW continues to underperform expectations. We intend to eliminate this headwind to Greenbrier's financial performance and will soon share plans to resolve GBW's challenges."

Furman continued, "We are encouraged by the 6,000 new railcar orders we received in the third quarter. Order activity continues to be broad-based and diversified, originating primarily in the improving North American market. Looking forward, we expect to see continued order strength in North America and internationally, but do not expect order activity to be linear. Backlog is a key indicator of future earnings and cash flow generation. At quarter-end, Greenbrier had diversified backlog of 24,200 units with an estimated value of $2.3 billion."

Furman concluded, "Greenbrier's flexibility and creativity allow us to navigate the current market environment successfully. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and integrated business model. We are narrowing and reaffirming the guidance targets laid out earlier in the year."

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2018, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be approximately 20,000 – 21,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) which will account for up to 10% of deliveries

) which will account for up to 10% of deliveries Revenue will be approximately $2.5 billion

Diluted EPS will be $5.00 excluding $0.29 per share related to the GBW goodwill impairment and including the Q2 $0.70 per share non-recurring net benefit from the Tax Act

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary



Q3

FY18 Q2 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $641.4M $629.3M Up 1.9% primarily due to higher wheel and component volumes and higher external syndication activity Gross margin 16.9% 16.7% Up 20 bps primarily due to product mix, including wheels, higher management fees and increased syndication activity Selling and administrative expense $51.8M $50.3M Up 3.0% primarily due to higher employee related costs including long term incentive compensation Net gain on disposition of equipment $14.8M $5.8M Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio Adjusted EBITDA $86.9M $79.1M Higher gain on sale and operating margin Effective tax rate 24.5% (21.0%) Q2 included non-recurring benefit from the Tax Act Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates ($12.8M) 1 $0.1M

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $42.4M $61.6M2

Adjusted diluted EPS $1.30 $1.912



(1) Includes $9.5 million, net of tax, or $0.29 per share, impact associated with a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW.

(2) Q2 included a non-recurring net benefit of $22.9 million, or $0.70 per share, from the Tax Act.

Segment Summary



Q3 FY18 Q2 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $510.1M $511.8M Primarily attributable to product mix Gross margin 16.1% 16.2% Continued strong performance Operating margin (1) 12.2% 12.3%

Deliveries (2) 5,100 4,300 Increased syndication activity Wheels & Parts Revenue $94.5M $88.7M Up 6.5% primarily attributable to seasonally higher wheel and component volumes Gross margin 9.2% 9.0% Improved operating efficiencies Operating margin (1) 5.9% 5.8%

Leasing & Services Revenue $36.8M $28.8M Up 27.8% primarily due to higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications and interim rent Gross margin 47.9% 51.0% Down primarily due to lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications Operating margin (1) (3) 72.6% 56.0%

Lease fleet utilization 90.4% 92.2%



(1) See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information.

(2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2018 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

June 29, 2018

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier­­, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier-Astra Rail is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through GBW, a joint venture with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce tank heads and other components and have an ownership stake in a leasing warehouse. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 7,900 railcars and performs management services for 356,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



May 31, 2018 Feb. 28, 2018 Nov. 30, 2017 Aug. 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 589,969 $ 586,008 $ 591,406 $ 611,466 $ 465,413 Restricted cash 9,204 8,875 8,839 8,892 8,753 Accounts receivable, net 322,328 321,795 315,393 279,964 267,830 Inventories 396,518 408,419 411,371 400,127 414,012 Leased railcars for syndication 158,194 168,748 130,991 91,272 149,119 Equipment on operating leases, net 302,074 258,417 274,598 315,941 315,976 Property, plant and equipment, net 424,035 429,465 426,961 428,021 330,471 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 75,884 98,009 101,529 108,255 110,058 Intangibles and other assets, net 82,030 83,308 83,819 85,177 68,930 Goodwill 70,347 69,011 67,783 68,590 43,265

$ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705 $ 2,173,827











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 20,337 $ 7,990 $ 6,885 $ 4,324 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 447,827 461,088 441,373 415,061 339,001 Deferred income taxes 36,657 41,257 69,984 75,791 80,482 Deferred revenue 102,919 85,886 120,044 129,260 82,006 Notes payable, net 437,833 559,755 558,987 558,228 532,638











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 31,135 33,046 35,209 36,148 -











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,225,512 1,095,447 1,032,557 1,018,130 986,221 Noncontrolling interest 128,363 147,586 147,651 160,763 153,479 Total equity 1,353,875 1,243,033 1,180,208 1,178,893 1,139,700

$ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705 $ 2,173,827

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue















Manufacturing $ 510,099

$ 317,104

$ 1,473,411

$ 1,216,641

Wheels & Parts 94,515

85,231

261,236

237,580

Leasing & Services 36,773

36,826

95,611

103,536



641,387

439,161

1,830,258

1,557,757

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 427,875

245,228

1,237,890

948,436

Wheels & Parts 85,850

77,985

239,064

218,460

Leasing & Services 19,155

26,247

50,136

69,484



532,880

349,460

1,527,090

1,236,380



















Margin 108,507

89,701

303,168

321,377



















Selling and administrative expense 51,793

42,810

149,130

123,518

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,825)

(1,581)

(39,813)

(4,793)

Earnings from operations 71,539

48,472

193,851

202,652



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 6,533

7,894

20,582

15,291

Earnings before income tax and loss from unconsolidated affiliates 65,006

40,578

173,269

187,361

Income tax expense (15,944)

(8,656)

(22,778)

(53,900)

Earnings before loss from unconsolidated affiliates 49,062

31,922

150,491

133,461

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates (12,823)

(681)

(15,586)

(5,253)

Net earnings 36,239

31,241

134,905

128,208

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,288)

1,582

(14,059)

(35,887)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 32,951

$ 32,823

$ 120,846

$ 92,321



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 1.03

$ 1.12

$ 3.99

$ 3.16



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.01

$ 1.03

$ 3.75

$ 2.91



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,034

29,348

30,250

29,192

Diluted 32,914

32,690

32,774

32,515



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.22

$ 0.71

$ 0.64







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

May 31,





2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net earnings

$ 134,905

$ 128,208

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Deferred income taxes



(38,825)

16,815

Depreciation and amortization



55,161

46,616

Net gain on disposition of equipment



(39,813)

(4,793)

Accretion of debt discount



3,109

1,329

Stock based compensation expense



20,311

19,007

Noncontrolling interest adjustments



1,067

1,203

Other



1,345

1,017

(Increase) decrease in assets:











Accounts receivable, net



(24,980)

(27,109)

Inventories



(4,270)

(47,209)

Leased railcars for syndication



(69,994)

(16,122)

Other



30,549

8,419

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



34,898

(35,800)

Deferred revenue



(23,837)

(13,650)

Net cash provided by operating activities



79,626

77,931

Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sales of assets



129,828

20,344

Capital expenditures



(118,656)

(53,848)

Decrease in restricted cash



(312)

15,526

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(21,455)

(34,068)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates



3,941

550

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,654)

(51,496)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



16,013

-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



13,749

275,000

Repayments of notes payable



(19,274)

(5,469)

Debt issuance costs



-

(9,082)

Dividends



(21,866)

(18,619)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(69,413)

(27,267)

Investment by joint venture partner



6,500

-

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(7,716)

(5,208)

Excess tax deficiency from restricted stock awards



-

(2,396)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(82,007)

206,959

Effect of exchange rate changes



(12,462)

9,340

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(21,497)

242,734

Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of period



611,466

222,679

End of period

$ 589,969

$ 465,413













































THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:



First

Second

Third Total

















Revenue













Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 511,827

$ 510,099 $ 1,473,411

Wheels & Parts 78,011

88,710

94,515 261,236

Leasing & Services 30,039

28,799

36,773 95,611



559,535

629,336

641,387 1,830,258

Cost of revenue













Manufacturing 380,850

429,165

427,875 1,237,890

Wheels & Parts 72,506

80,708

85,850 239,064

Leasing & Services 16,865

14,116

19,155 50,136



470,221

523,989

532,880 1,527,090

















Margin 89,314

105,347

108,507 303,168

















Selling and administrative expense 47,043

50,294

51,793 149,130

Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825) (39,813)

Earnings from operations 61,442

60,870

71,539 193,851

















Other costs













Interest and foreign exchange 7,020

7,029

6,533 20,582

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422

53,841

65,006 173,269

Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135)

11,301

(15,944) (22,778)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287

65,142

49,062 150,491

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910)

147

(12,823) (15,586)

Net earnings 33,377

65,289

36,239 134,905

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288) (14,059)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253

$ 61,642

$ 32,951 $ 120,846

















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.90

$ 2.10

$ 1.03 $ 3.99

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.83

$ 1.91

$ 1.01 $ 3.75







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, using the treasury stock method but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method, during the periods in which they were outstanding, in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 454,033

$ 445,504

$ 317,104

$ 508,547

$ 1,725,188

Wheels & Parts 69,635

82,714

85,231

75,099

312,679

Leasing & Services 28,646

38,064

36,826

27,761

131,297



552,314

566,282

439,161

611,407

2,169,164

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 356,555

346,653

245,228

425,531

1,373,967

Wheels & Parts 64,978

75,497

77,985

69,876

288,336

Leasing & Services 18,030

25,207

26,247

16,078

85,562



439,563

447,357

349,460

511,485

1,747,865























Margin 112,751

118,925

89,701

99,922

421,299























Selling and administrative expense 41,213

39,495

42,810

47,089

170,607

Net gain on disposition of equipment (1,122)

(2,090)

(1,581)

(4,947)

(9,740)

Earnings from operations 72,660

81,520

48,472

57,780

260,432























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 1,724

5,673

7,894

8,901

24,192

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 70,936

75,847

40,578

48,879

236,240

Income tax expense (20,386)

(24,858)

(8,656)

(10,114)

(64,014)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 50,550

50,989

31,922

38,765

172,226

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,584)

(1,988)

(681)

(6,511)

(11,764)

Net earnings 47,966

49,001

31,241

32,254

160,462

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (23,004)

(14,465)

1,582

(8,508)

(44,395)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 24,962

$ 34,536

$ 32,823

$ 23,746

$ 116,067























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.86

$ 1.19

$ 1.12

$ 0.81

$ 3.97

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.79

$ 1.09

$ 1.03

$ 0.75

$ 3.65







(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended May 31, 2018:







































Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 510,099

$ 53,501

$ 563,600

$ 62,435

$ 6,215

$ 68,650

Wheels & Parts 94,515

10,879

105,394

5,546

686

6,232

Leasing & Services 36,773

3,886

40,659

26,704

3,380

30,084

Eliminations -

(68,266)

(68,266)

-

(10,281)

(10,281)

Corporate -

-

-

(23,146)

-

(23,146)



$ 641,387

$ -

$ 641,387

$ 71,539

$ -

$ 71,539









































Three months ended February 28, 2018:







































Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 511,827

$ 13,948

$ 525,775

$ 63,185

$ 3,415

$ 66,600

Wheels & Parts 88,710

8,951

97,661

5,119

780

5,899

Leasing & Services 28,799

4,365

33,164

16,114

3,794

19,908

Eliminations -

(27,264)

(27,264)

-

(7,989)

(7,989)

Corporate -

-

-

(23,548)

-

(23,548)



$ 629,336

$ -

$ 629,336

$ 60,870

$ -

$ 60,870











Total assets



May 31, 2018

February 28, 2018

Manufacturing $ 924,869

$ 911,505

Wheels & Parts 243,641

260,077

Leasing & Services 578,259

565,626

Unallocated 683,814

694,847



$ 2,430,583

$ 2,432,055



Information for GBW, which is Greenbrier's fourth reportable segment and which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, is included in the table below. Information included in the table below represents totals for GBW rather than Greenbrier's 50% share, as this is how performance and resource allocation is evaluated.



As of and for the Three Months Ended



May 31,

2018

February 28,

2018

Revenue $ 67,200

$ 62,700

Loss from operations $ (29,500)

$ (5,500)

Total assets $ 177,800

$ 208,500























During the third quarter of 2018, GBW recorded a pre-tax impairment loss of $26.4 million. Our share of the non-cash impairment was $9.5 million after-tax ($0.29 per share) and is included as part of Loss from unconsolidated affiliates on our Consolidated Statement of Income.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended









May 31, 2018

February 28, 2018



Net earnings $ 36,239

$ 65,289



Interest and foreign exchange 6,533

7,029



Income tax expense (benefit) 15,944

(11,301))



Depreciation and amortization 18,707

18,084



GBW goodwill impairment 9,493

-















Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,916

$ 79,101

























Three Months Ended



May 31, 2018 Backlog Activity (units) (1)









Beginning backlog 24,100



Orders received 6,000



Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (1,600)



Production sold directly to third parties (4,300)



Ending backlog 24,200











Delivery Information (units) (1)





Production sold directly to third parties 4,300



Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 1,300



Total deliveries 5,600









(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2018 February 28, 2018 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,034 29,355 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) 655 3,349 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) 225 7 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,914 32,711







(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below. The 2018 Convertible notes matured April 1, 2018. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Diluted EPS was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches. The first approach includes the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes during the periods in which they were outstanding. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes. The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2018

February 28, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 32,951

$ 61,642 GBW goodwill impairment 9,493

- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 42,444

$ 61,642

















Three Months Ended

May 31, 2018

February 28, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 32,951

$ 61,642 Add back:





Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax 297

843 Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes $ 33,248

$ 62,485 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,914

32,711







Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01

$ 1.91 GBW goodwill impairment 0.29(1)

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.30

$ 1.91









(1) GBW goodwill impairment of $9.5 million, net of tax, divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding of 32,914 for the three months ended may 31, 2018.

