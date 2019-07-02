Greenbrier Reports Third Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $15.2 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, on revenue of $856.2 million . Quarterly results include a $10.0 million ( $0.30 per share) non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the railcar repair operation and $4.3 million , net of tax, ( $0.13 per share) of American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition costs.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Greenbrier gained the momentum we expected during the quarter, led by improved operating efficiencies in our core North American manufacturing business. Greenbrier's current and expected performance is consistent with our prior comments that revenue and margin would be back-half weighted this fiscal year. These gains were muted in our overall financial results due to continued weakness in Greenbrier's railcar repair business and certain international operations, along with costs associated with the ARI acquisition."

Furman continued, "Despite certain legacy headwinds and the management attention required on a major acquisition in the quarter, we are pleased with our improved core operating performance. We anticipate further strong momentum in the fourth quarter. Realignment of our railcar repair network is expected to be completed by the end of the year, which will help earnings performance in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment. In Brazil, the long-delayed rail concession renewal process negatively affected the operations of our joint venture, resulting in a loss this quarter. Greenbrier's Brazil operations are being right-sized for the current demand environment before order activity ramps up as expected in 2020 and over the coming years. Meanwhile, pricing and manufacturing performance in Europe responded more slowly than expected, but is now kicking in. Headwinds from Europe and Brazil are expected to turn to tailwinds in Q4 and beyond, along with other international performance contributions."

Furman concluded, "The Company is performing well in a choppy global freight railcar market. Greenbrier received orders for approximately 6,500 new railcars valued at $730 million in the quarter. These orders span a range of railcar types from a diverse set of customers. Greenbrier's backlog of 26,100 units valued at $2.7 billion provides strong visibility and cash flow into fiscal 2020. Greenbrier's four-part strategy remains unchanged: reinforcing our core North American markets, executing on our international strategy, developing a robust talent pipeline, and growing the business on a larger scale. The strategy and Greenbrier's integrated business model work in parallel to support our success over time, especially with the acquisition of ARI, which will allow a larger, more diversified product and geographic mix in North America."

Fiscal Q4 2019 Outlook

Based on current business trends, Greenbrier believes for the fourth quarter:

Deliveries will be 7,000 – 8,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) (which will account for approximately 100 – 200 units).

) (which will account for approximately 100 – 200 units). Revenue will be nearly $1.0 billion .

. Diluted EPS will be $1.30 – 1.50 excluding any ARI acquisition costs or operational benefits.

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary



Q3 FY19 Q2 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $856.2M $658.7M Up 30% due to increased delivery volumes Gross margin 12.4% 8.2% Primarily improved manufacturing efficiency Selling and administrative expense $54.4M $47.9M Includes $5.8 million of ARI acquisition expenses Adjusted EBITDA $84.4M $37.4M Increased operating earnings; see reconciliation on page 12 Effective tax rate 30.0% 25.5% Higher quarterly rate driven by goodwill impairment with no tax benefit; excluding goodwill, the rate would have been ~25% Loss from unconsolidated affiliates $4.6M $0.8M Decline primarily driven by negative performance in Brazil due to low delivery volume Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $10.6M $3.0M Increased deliveries and improved mix at GIMSA JV Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $29.6M(1) $2.8M Increased operating earnings reflecting higher delivery volumes and manufacturing gross margin Adjusted diluted EPS $0.89(1) $0.08







(1) Excludes $10.0 million ($0.30 per share) non-cash impact associated with a goodwill impairment charge and $4.3 million ($0.13 per share), net of tax, expense associated with ARI acquisition costs.

Segment Summary



Q3 FY19 Q2 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $681.6M $476.0M 43% increase driven by 44% increase in deliveries Gross margin 13.3% 6.9% Improved efficiency and product mix Operating margin (1) 10.6% 2.9%

Deliveries (2) 6,500 4,500 Higher production levels and syndication activity Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $125.0M $125.3M Continued seasonally strong volumes Gross margin 4.1% 5.4% Continued operating challenges in railcar repair operations Operating margin (1) (7.1%) 2.3% Includes $10.0 million, non-cash goodwill impairment Leasing & Services Revenue $49.6M $57.4M Less secondary market syndication activity Gross margin 21.4% 24.4% Decline primarily reflects increased transportation costs and less interim rent on certain railcars Operating margin (1) (3) 30.9% 36.7% Lower gross margin and modestly lower level of gains on disposition of equipment





(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

July 2, 2019

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,900 railcars and performs management services for 374,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "affirms," "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Diluted earnings per share range excluding ARI acquisition costs are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Diluted earnings per share range excluding ARI acquisition costs exclude ARI acquisition costs. We believe these assist in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 November 30, 2018 August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,625 $ 341,500 $ 462,797 $ 530,655 $ 589,969 Restricted cash 21,471 21,584 8,872 8,819 9,204 Accounts receivable, net 330,385 335,732 306,917 348,406 322,328 Inventories 592,099 574,146 492,573 432,314 396,518 Leased railcars for syndication 130,489 163,472 233,415 130,926 158,194 Equipment on operating leases, net 376,241 381,336 317,282 322,855 302,074 Property, plant and equipment, net 478,502 472,739 461,120 457,196 424,035 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 53,036 58,685 58,682 61,414 75,884 Intangibles and other assets, net 97,022 101,284 95,958 94,668 82,030 Goodwill 74,318 82,743 77,508 78,211 70,347

$ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 25,952 $ 22,323 $ 22,189 $ 27,725 $ 20,337 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 473,106 474,863 438,304 449,857 447,827 Deferred income taxes 12,089 29,481 30,631 31,740 36,657 Deferred revenue 76,170 91,533 108,566 105,954 102,919 Notes payable, net 483,918 486,107 487,764 436,205 437,833











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 24,722 25,637 28,449 29,768 31,135











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,262,315 1,257,818 1,257,631 1,250,101 1,225,512 Noncontrolling interest 154,916 145,459 141,590 134,114 128,363 Total equity 1,417,231 1,403,277 1,399,221 1,384,215 1,353,875

$ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue















Manufacturing $ 681,588

$ 510,099

$ 1,629,396

$ 1,473,411

Wheels, Repair & Parts 124,980

94,515

358,801

261,236

Leasing & Services 49,584

36,773

131,149

95,611



856,152

641,387

2,119,346

1,830,258

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 590,788

427,875

1,451,589

1,237,890

Wheels, Repair & Parts 119,821

85,850

339,254

239,064

Leasing & Services 38,971

19,155

95,554

50,136



749,580

532,880

1,886,397

1,527,090



















Margin 106,572

108,507

232,949

303,168



















Selling and administrative expense 54,377

51,793

152,701

149,130

Net gain on disposition of equipment (11,019)

(14,825)

(37,474)

(39,813)

Goodwill impairment 10,025

-

10,025

-

Earnings from operations 53,189

71,539

107,697

193,851



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 9,770

6,533

23,411

20,582

Earnings before income taxes and loss from unconsolidated affiliates 43,419

65,006

84,286

173,269

Income tax expense (13,008)

(15,944)

(24,391)

(22,778)

Earnings before loss from unconsolidated affiliates 30,411

49,062

59,895

150,491

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates (4,564)

(12,823)

(4,883)

(15,586)

Net earnings 25,847

36,239

55,012

134,905

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (10,599)

(3,288)

(19,043)

(14,059)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 15,248

$ 32,951

$ 35,969

$ 120,846



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.47

$ 1.03

$ 1.10

$ 3.99



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.46

$ 1.01

$ 1.08

$ 3.75



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,603

32,034

32,623

30,250

Diluted 33,183

32,914

33,161

32,774



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.75

$ 0.71



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



May 31,



2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities









Net earnings

$ 55,012 $ 134,905 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Deferred income taxes



(20,478)

(38,825) Depreciation and amortization



60,833

55,161 Net gain on disposition of equipment



(37,474)

(39,813) Accretion of debt discount



3,268

3,109 Stock based compensation expense



10,792

20,311 Goodwill impairment



10,025

- Noncontrolling interest adjustments



7,322

1,067 Other



1,916

1,345 Decrease (increase) in assets:









Accounts receivable, net



27,926

(24,980) Inventories



(169,813)

(4,270) Leased railcars for syndication



(43,796)

(69,994) Other



(2,525)

30,549 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



30,581

34,898 Deferred revenue



(27,712)

(23,837) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(94,123)

79,626 Cash flows from investing activities









Proceeds from sales of assets



100,730

129,828 Capital expenditures



(149,945)

(118,656) Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(11,393)

(21,455) Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates



1,986

3,941 Net cash used in investing activities



(58,622)

(6,342) Cash flows from financing activities









Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



(1,882)

16,013 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



225,000

13,749 Repayments of notes payable



(179,803)

(19,274) Debt issuance costs



(2,974)

- Investment by joint venture partner



-

6,500 Dividends



(25,072)

(21,866) Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(11,715)

(69,413) Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(6,321)

(7,716) Net cash used in financing activities



(2,767)

(82,007) Effect of exchange rate changes



(2,866)

(12,462) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(158,378)

(21,185) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









Beginning of period



539,474

620,358 End of period

$ 381,096 $ 599,173 Balance Sheet Reconciliation









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 359,625 $ 589,969 Restricted cash



21,471

9,204 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 381,096 $ 599,173

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Total



















Revenue















Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 681,588

$ 1,629,396

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

124,980

358,801

Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

49,584

131,149



604,523

658,671

856,152

2,119,346

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

590,788

1,451,589

Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

119,821

339,254

Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

38,971

95,554



531,990

604,827

749,580

1,886,397



















Margin 72,533

53,844

106,572

232,949



















Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

54,377

152,701

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(11,019)

(37,474)

Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

10,025

Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

53,189

107,697



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

9,770

23,411

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

43,419

84,286

Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(13,008)

(24,391)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

30,411

59,895

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(4,564)

(4,883)

Net earnings 23,382

5,783

25,847

55,012

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(10,599)

(19,043)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 15,248

$ 35,969



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 1.10

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.46

$ 1.08







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total



















Revenue

















Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 511,827

$ 510,099

$ 571,175

$ 2,044,586 Wheels, Repair & Parts 78,011

88,710

94,515

85,787

347,023 Leasing & Services 30,039

28,799

36,773

32,244

127,855

559,535

629,336

641,387

689,206

2,519,464 Cost of revenue

















Manufacturing 380,850

429,165

427,875

489,517

1,727,407 Wheels, Repair & Parts 72,506

80,708

85,850

79,266

318,330 Leasing & Services 16,865

14,116

19,155

14,536

64,672

470,221

523,989

532,880

583,319

2,110,409



















Margin 89,314

105,347

108,507

105,887

409,055



















Selling and administrative expense 47,043

50,294

51,793

51,309

200,439 Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825)

(4,556)

(44,369) Earnings from operations 61,442

60,870

71,539

59,134

252,985



















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange 7,020

7,029

6,533

8,786

29,368 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422

53,841

65,006

50,348

223,617 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135)

11,301

(15,944)

(10,115)

(32,893) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287

65,142

49,062

40,233

190,724 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910)

147

(12,823)

(3,075)

(18,661) Net earnings 33,377

65,289

36,239

37,158

172,063 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288)

(6,223)

(20,282) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253

$ 61,642

$ 32,951

$ 30,935

$ 151,781



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.90

$ 2.10

$ 1.03

$ 0.95

$ 4.92 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.83

$ 1.91

$ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 4.68





(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible Notes matured on April 1, 2018.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)





Segment Information





Three months ended May 31, 2019:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 681,588

$ 29,201

$ 710,789

$ 72,110

$ 2,000

$ 74,110

Wheels, Repair & Parts 124,980

11,601

136,581

(8,820)

808

(8,012)

Leasing & Services 49,584

5,848

55,432

15,337

4,913

20,250

Eliminations -

(46,650)

(46,650)

-

(7,721)

(7,721)

Corporate -

-

-

(25,438)

-

(25,438)



$ 856,152

$ -

$ 856,152

$ 53,189

$ -

$ 53,189





















Three months ended February 28, 2019:







































Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 476,019

$ 46,855

$ 522,874

$ 13,990

$ 2,358

$ 16,348

Wheels, Repair & Parts 125,278

8,858

134,136

2,823

(858)

1,965

Leasing & Services 57,374

2,911

60,285

21,030

2,101

23,131

Eliminations -

(58,624)

(58,624)

-

(3,601)

(3,601)

Corporate -

-

-

(19,789)

-

(19,789)



$ 658,671

$ -

$ 658,671

$ 18,054

$ -

$ 18,054







































Total assets



















May 31,

2019

February 28,

2019

















Manufacturing $ 1,143,718

$ 1,093,593

















Wheels, Repair & Parts 307,630

341,317

















Leasing & Services 650,483

704,016

















Unallocated 411,357

394,295



















$ 2,513,188

$ 2,533,221



















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

May 31, 2019

February 28, 2019 Net earnings $ 25,847

$ 5,783 Interest and foreign exchange

9,770



9,237 Income tax expense

13,008



2,248 Depreciation and amortization

20,018



20,115 Goodwill impairment

10,025



- ARI acquisition costs

5,761



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,429

$ 37,383



Three Months

Ended May 31, 2019 Backlog Activity (units) (1)

Beginning backlog 26,000 Orders received 6,500 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (1,400) Production sold directly to third parties (5,000) Ending backlog 26,100



Delivery Information (units) (1)

Production sold directly to third parties 5,000 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 1,500 Total deliveries 6,500





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

May 31,

2019 February 28,

2019 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,603 32,628 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of performance awards (3) 580 578 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,183 33,206







(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.



(2) The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended May 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive.



(3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.



Three Months Ended

May 31,

2019

February 28, 2019 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 15,248

$ 2,765 Goodwill impairment 10,025

- ARI acquisition costs, net of tax 4,285

- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 29,558

$ 2,765







Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,183

33,206







Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.08 Goodwill impairment 0.30(1)

- ARI acquisition costs 0.13(2)

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.89

$ 0.08





(1) Goodwill impairment of $10.0 million divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding of 33,183 for the three months ended May 31, 2019. (2) ARI acquisition costs of $4.3 million, net of tax, divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding of 33,183 for the three months ended May 31, 2019.

