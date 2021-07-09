Greenbrier Reports Third Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

New railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at $400 million and deliveries of 3,300 units, resulted in a 1.2x book-to-bill. This is the second consecutive quarter that book-to-bill exceeded 1.0x. Orders included intermodal units, tank cars, boxcars and covered hoppers.

and deliveries of 3,300 units, resulted in a 1.2x book-to-bill. This is the second consecutive quarter that book-to-bill exceeded 1.0x. Orders included intermodal units, tank cars, boxcars and covered hoppers. Diversified new railcar backlog as of May 31, 2021 was 24,800 units with an estimated value of $2.6 billion .

was 24,800 units with an estimated value of . Liquidity of approximately $850 million , including $628 million in cash and $221 million of available borrowing capacity. Liquidity and $149 million of initiatives in progress total nearly $1 billion .

, including in cash and of available borrowing capacity. Liquidity and of initiatives in progress total nearly . COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter were $1.9 million (pre-tax) and $8.3 million (pre-tax) for the nine months ended May 31, 2021 .

(pre-tax) and (pre-tax) for the nine months ended . Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $19.7 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, on revenue of $450 million . Net earnings included $3.6 million ( $0.10 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Net earnings included ( per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $23.3 million or $0.69 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53 million .

or per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was . GBX Leasing was formed in the quarter to create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows with initial railcar funding of nearly $100 million , under a $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility. GBX Leasing is consolidated in Greenbrier's financial statements, see supplemental information in this release.

, under a non-recourse warehouse credit facility. GBX Leasing is consolidated in Greenbrier's financial statements, see supplemental information in this release. Debt maturities were extended in the quarter with the issuance of $374 million of senior convertible notes due in 2028 and retirement of $257 million of 2024 senior convertible notes.

of senior convertible notes due in 2028 and retirement of of 2024 senior convertible notes. Repurchased $20 million of common stock in connection with the convertible note issuance. $100 million remains authorized under the share repurchase plan.

of common stock in connection with the convertible note issuance. remains authorized under the share repurchase plan. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 29th consecutive quarterly dividend.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier's financial results for the third fiscal quarter reflect the steady recovery in our markets that we forecasted would occur in the second half of our fiscal year. Our COVID strategy launched in March 2020 has been very successful. We are executing well on plans to maintain a liquidity base and strong balance sheet as well as safely operate each of our facilities. All of this has been necessary to prepare for the now emerging recovery. As positive momentum continues, we are seizing opportunities to resume the pursuit of scale we began during the two years prior to the pandemic. In the third fiscal quarter this included the formation of GBX Leasing and completion of a strategic debt refinancing that extended maturities on convertible notes by four years."

Furman added, "We are benefiting from the economic recovery in railcar manufacturing and leasing as expected. This is playing out through sequential monthly increases in manufacturing revenues and a meaningful increase in new order activity in our core North American markets. The ability to ramp production capacity is integral to protecting Greenbrier's leadership position in the market. New orders will not increase linearly, but we expect commercial activity to remain strong as our $2.6 billion backlog provides a baseload of orders to support the expanded operation of production lines and our leasing business."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier's adherence to its core COVID strategy during the third fiscal quarter produced the best quarterly performance to date in fiscal 2021. Since March 2020, Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the realities of this once in 100 years pandemic. Operating and commercial momentum is building. In our domestic and international markets, Greenbrier's core COVID strategy was and continues to be:

Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash flow Prepare for emerging economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets. Greenbrier is currently operating in this phase. Greenbrier is well-positioned to navigate the immediate challenges of increasing production rates safely amidst the emerging COVID variants, while ensuring labor and supply chain continuity.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects the fourth quarter to be the strongest performance of the year. A full quarter of increased production rates and business activity creates positive momentum into fiscal 2022.

Financial Summary



Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $450.1M $295.6M 65% higher deliveries reflecting increased production levels and overall improving demand environment Gross margin 16.7% 6.0% Primarily increased production rates in Manufacturing and favorable resolution of warranty & other contingencies in international operations Selling and administrative $49.2M $43.4M Increased consulting and employee-related costs including performance-based compensation expense Adjusted EBITDA $52.9M ($1.3M) Higher operating earnings reflecting improving demand environment; See reconciliation on page 12 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest ($0.3M) $4.9M Increased operating activity at GIMSA joint venture Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $23.3M(1) ($9.1M) Primarily increased activity across all business units and tax benefit from lease fleet investments and operating losses carried back to prior years with higher tax rates allowable under the CARES Act Adjusted diluted EPS $0.69(1) ($0.28)





(1) Excludes $3.6 million ($0.10 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment.

Segment Summary







Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $341.9M $202.1M Higher deliveries reflecting improving demand levels Gross margin 14.5% 0.2% Higher production & delivery and favorable resolution of warranty and other contingencies; Excluding these items, gross margin would be in the low double digits Operating margin (1) 9.2% (8.5%)

Deliveries (2) 2,800 1,700 Higher production rates Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $80.9M $71.6M Increased demand levels across the network Gross margin 8.9% 6.9% Higher volumes driving improved performance Operating margin (1) 5.2% 3.4%

Leasing & Services (including GBX Leasing) Revenue $27.3M $21.9M Revenue and margin include enhanced syndication financing activity Gross margin 67.6% 56.6% Operating margin (1) (3) 44.9% 29.3% Fleet utilization 93.8% 94.8%





(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

July 9, 2021

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free) 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "2776228"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier manages 445,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Together, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 8,700 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



May 31, 2021 February 28,

2021 November 30,

2020 August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 628,200 $ 593,499 $ 724,547 $ 833,745 $ 735,258 Restricted cash 8,689 8,614 8,547 8,342 8,704 Accounts receivable, net 274,792 236,171 216,220 230,488 261,629 Income tax receivable 75,135 62,103 24,448 9,109 - Inventories 553,137 522,984 490,282 529,529 675,442 Leased railcars for syndication 154,017 109,287 51,087 107,671 136,144 Equipment on operating leases, net 446,888 445,451 445,542 350,442 355,841 Property, plant and equipment, net 676,010 687,468 696,333 711,524 719,155 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 79,420 70,820 72,254 72,354 75,508 Intangibles and other assets, net 180,829 190,283 186,509 190,322 181,315 Goodwill 133,050 132,685 130,315 130,308 130,035

$ 3,210,167 $ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 325,150 $ 275,839 $ 276,248 $ 351,526 $ 416,535 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 480,373 448,571 434,138 463,880 488,969 Deferred income taxes 44,900 24,798 10,120 7,701 4,354 Deferred revenue 43,676 42,572 36,916 42,467 63,536 Notes payable, net 835,027 793,189 797,089 804,088 806,919











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 30,323 30,037 30,711 31,117 30,611











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,286,763 1,268,502 1,280,407 1,293,043 1,291,221 Noncontrolling interest 163,955 175,857 180,455 180,012 176,886 Total equity 1,450,718 1,444,359 1,460,862 1,473,055 1,468,107

$ 3,210,167 $ 3,059,365 $ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Manufacturing $ 341,939

$ 653,007

$ 852,755

$ 1,800,317 Wheels, Repair & Parts 80,871

82,024

218,050

259,857 Leasing & Services 27,333

27,526

77,949

95,590

450,143

762,557

1,148,754

2,155,764 Cost of revenue













Manufacturing 292,464

562,793

775,125

1,567,014 Wheels, Repair & Parts 73,690

75,001

203,341

241,266 Leasing & Services 8,857

17,232

36,814

61,428

375,011

655,026

1,015,280

1,869,708















Margin 75,132

107,531

133,474

286,056















Selling and administrative expense 49,239

49,494

136,371

158,455 Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment 184

(8,775)

(765)

(19,431) Earnings (loss) from operations 25,709

66,812

(2,132)

147,032















Other costs













Interest and foreign exchange 10,204

7,562

30,875

33,023 Net loss on extinguishment of debt 4,763

-

4,763

- Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 10,742

59,250

(37,770)

114,009 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,914

(24,421)

35,998

(37,878) Earnings (loss) before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 17,656

34,829

(1,772)

76,131 Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 2,379

1,040

1,257

3,764 Net earnings (loss) 20,035

35,869

(515)

79,895 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (298)

(8,097)

1,215

(30,825)















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 19,737

$ 27,772

$ 700

$ 49,070















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.61

$ 0.85

$ 0.02

$ 1.50















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.59

$ 0.83

$ 0.02

$ 1.47















Weighted average common shares:













Basic 32,573

32,690

32,726

32,660 Diluted 33,605

33,478

33,747

33,414















Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81

$ 0.79



















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)







Nine Months Ended May 31,





2021



2020













Cash flows from operating activities











Net earnings (loss)

$ (515)

$ 79,895 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities:











Deferred income taxes



20,197



(11,450) Depreciation and amortization



75,637



82,452 Net gain on disposition of equipment



(765)



(19,431) Accretion of debt discount



4,639



4,102 Stock based compensation expense



12,468



8,265 Net loss on extinguishment of debt



4,763



- Noncontrolling interest adjustments



343



2,826 Other



1,729



568 Decrease (increase) in assets:











Accounts receivable, net



(49,160)



110,431 Income tax receivable



(66,026)



- Inventories



(92,294)



12,555 Leased railcars for syndication



(55,532)



(38,826) Other assets



863



(59,212) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



18,626



(77,243) Deferred revenue



1,189



(5,900) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(123,838)



89,032 Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from sales of assets



12,156



78,521 Capital expenditures



(62,774)



(55,326) Investments in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates



674



(1,500) Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other



652



11,273 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(49,292)



32,968 Cash flows from financing activities











Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



147,571



214,932 Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days



112,000



175,000 Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days



(286,000)



- Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



373,750



- Repayments of notes payable



(308,468)



(24,002) Debt issuance costs



(14,067)



- Repurchase of stock



(20,000)



- Dividends



(26,882)



(26,344) Investment by joint venture partner



7,000



- Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(24,055)



(36,152) Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(2,802)



(2,266) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(41,953)



301,168 Effect of exchange rate changes



9,885



(17,693) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(205,198)



405,475 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period



842,087



338,487 End of period

$ 636,889

$ 743,962 Balance Sheet Reconciliation











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 628,200

$ 735,258 Restricted cash



8,689



8,704 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 636,889

$ 743,962

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Backlog and Delivery Information



Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 Backlog Activity (units) (1)





Beginning backlog 24,900 Orders received 3,800 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (800) Production sold directly to third parties (3,100) Ending backlog 24,800



Delivery Information (units) (1)

Production sold directly to third parties 3,100 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 200 Total deliveries 3,300





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

Supplemental Leasing Information

(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)

GBX Leasing (GBXL) was formed in April 2021 as a joint venture with The Longwood Group to own and manage a portfolio of leased railcars primarily built by Greenbrier. Greenbrier owns approximately 90% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Services segment. Longwood was formed in 2018 by D. Stephen Menzies to pursue a range of commercial investments in equipment transportation markets following his successful growth of Trinity Rail's leasing business over many years. GBXL adds an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. GBXL will produce strong tax-advantaged cash flows. The goal is to add at least $200 million in railcar assets annually at about 3:1 debt to equity (or 75%) based on the fair market value of assets. During the quarter, an initial $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility was secured, and $129 million in fair market value of assets were acquired from Greenbrier's transaction flow. Over time the entity is expected to grow by at least $200 million in assets annually with a five year target of $1 billion of assets. The intent is to use the asset-backed securities market to refinance the warehouse facility and to convert to permanent financing before 2025 as scale and portfolio balance are achieved. Considerable tax benefits are generated from these investments, which are included in the consolidated financial results this year.

Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Services segment



(In Units) May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Owned fleet 8,700

8,700 Managed fleet 445,000

445,000 Owned fleet utilization 94%

95%

May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Equipment on operating lease $ 446,888

$ 445,451







GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse $ 96,576

$ - Leasing non-recourse debt 202,815

204,722 Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 299,391

$ 204,722







Fleet leverage %(1) 67%

46%





(1) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Total



















Revenue















Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 202,094

$ 341,939

$ 852,755

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

71,623

80,871

218,050

Leasing & Services 28,711

21,905

27,333

77,949



402,989

295,622

450,143

1,148,754

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 280,890

201,771

292,464

775,125

Wheels, Repair & Parts 62,984

66,667

73,690

203,341

Leasing & Services 18,444

9,513

8,857

36,814



362,318

277,951

375,011

1,015,280



















Margin 40,671

17,671

75,132

133,474



















Selling and administrative expense 43,707

43,425

49,239

136,371

Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment (922)

(27)

184

(765)

Earnings (loss) from operations (2,114)

(25,727)

25,709

(2,132)



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 11,103

9,568

10,204

30,875

Net loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

4,763

4,763

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (13,217)

(35,295)

10,742

(37,770)

Income tax benefit 7,332

21,752

6,914

35,998

Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (5,885)

(13,543)

17,656

(1,772)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (744)

(378)

2,379

1,257



















Net earnings (loss) (6,629)

(13,921)

20,035

(515)

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,343)

4,856

(298)

1,215



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ (9,065)

$ 19,737

$ 700



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.61

$ 0.02



















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.59

$ 0.02



















Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 549,654

$ 2,349,971

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

64,813

324,670

Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

21,958

117,548



769,359

623,848

762,557

636,425

2,792,189

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

498,155

2,065,169

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

60,923

302,189

Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

10,272

71,700



677,170

537,512

655,026

569,350

2,439,058























Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

67,075

353,131























Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

46,251

204,706

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(573)

(20,004)

Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

21,397

168,429























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

10,596

43,619

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

10,801

124,810

Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(2,306)

(40,184)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

8,495

84,626

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

(804)

2,960























Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

7,691

87,586

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(7,794)

(38,619)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ (103)

$ 48,967























Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ (0.00)

$ 1.50























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ (0.00)

$ 1.46























Dividends per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.06







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended May 31, 2021:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 341,939

$ 7,451

$ 349,390

$ 31,341

$ 492

$ 31,833

Wheels, Repair & Parts 80,871

2,292

83,163

4,173

75

4,248

Leasing & Services 27,333

2,286

29,619

12,280

2,272

14,552

Eliminations -

(12,029)

(12,029)

-

(2,839)

(2,839)

Corporate -

-

-

(22,085)

-

(22,085)



$ 450,143

$ -

$ 450,143

$ 25,709

$ -

$ 25,709



Three months ended February 28, 2021:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 202,094

$ 2,425

$ 204,519

$ (17,216)

$ 100

$ (17,116)

Wheels, Repair & Parts 71,623

1,603

73,226

2,433

(14)

2,419

Leasing & Services 21,905

1,113

23,018

6,420

634

7,054

Eliminations -

(5,141)

(5,141)

-

(720)

(720)

Corporate -

-

-

(17,364)

-

(17,364)



$ 295,622

$ -

$ 295,622

$ (25,727)

$ -

$ (25,727)















Total assets





May 31,

2021

February 28, 2021



Manufacturing $ 1,413,590

$ 1,313,819



Wheels, Repair & Parts 265,847

277,788



Leasing & Services 878,743

851,546



Unallocated, including cash 651,987

616,212





$ 3,210,167

$ 3,059,365





THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended









May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021



Net earnings (loss) $ 20,035

$ (13,921)



Interest and foreign exchange 10,204

9,568



Income tax benefit (6,914)

(21,752)



Depreciation and amortization 24,769

24,822



Net loss on extinguishment of debt 4,763

-



Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,857

$ (1,283)























Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier









Three Months Ended





May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 19,737

$ (9,065) Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax (1) 3,596

- Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 23,333

$ (9,065)





(1) Net of tax of $1,167

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share













Three Months Ended







May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.59

$ (0.28) Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax

0.10

- Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.69

$ (0.28) Weighted average shares outstanding

33,605

32,810

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "adjust," "allow," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate" "expect," "goal," "intend," "maintain," "outlook," "position," "prepare," "reduce," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, leasing performance, financing, and future liquidity and cash flow as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the sections titled "Third Quarter Highlights," "Business Update & Outlook" and "Supplemental Leasing Information." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following. (1) We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19, variants thereof, and governmental reaction thereto, and related economic disruptions will negatively impact our business: we may be prevented from operating our facilities; the operations of our customers may be disrupted increasing the likelihood that our customers may attempt to delay, defer or cancel orders, or cease to operate as going concerns; the operations of our suppliers may be disrupted; our indebtedness may increase; we may breach the covenants in our credit agreement; the market price of our common stock may drop or remain volatile; we may incur significant employee health care costs under our self-insurance programs. We may not be able to effectively participate in the economic recovery following the pandemic, if any. The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely that negative impacts on our business will occur, some of which we cannot now foresee. (2) Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. Customers may attempt to cancel or modify orders or refuse to accept and pay for products. The likelihood of cancellations, modifications, rejection and non-payment for our products generally increases during periods of market weakness. The timing of converting backlog to revenue is also materially impacted by our decision whether to lease railcars, sell railcars, or syndicate railcars with a lease attached to an investor. (3) Our joint ventures, including our leasing joint venture, may not perform as anticipated or expected. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

