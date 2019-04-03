Greenbrier to Exhibit at Eurasia Rail 2019

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) will be exhibiting at the Eurasia Rail conference April 10-12, 2019 in Izmir, Turkey. Greenbrier invites all visitors to Eurasia Rail to join us:

Venue: Fuar Izmir, Zafer Mah. 840 Sk. Fuar Alanı No:2, Gaziemir/Izmir, Turkey

Greenbrier Stand: Hall B, Stand 472

Event Contact: Thomas Jackson, Vice President

Email: tom.jackson@gbrx.com

Eurasia Rail is the only railway exhibition in the Eurasia region and one of largest railway exhibitions in the world. The exhibition attracts over 12,000 visitors from over 50 countries, more than 300 exhibitors and over 40 professional conference speakers from the largest rail companies in the world along with the top government officials.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for 372,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

