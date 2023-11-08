Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be presenting on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 3:00 pm CT, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Listeners can access the audio webcast on the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or listen to the webcast, access the investors tab shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website and click on the events page. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

