Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team

News provided by

Greenbrook

06 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team.

Continue Reading
Back row (L - R): Alan Tovey, Ysabel Chen, Christina Tang, Emelia Rice and Harriet Groves. Front row (L - R): Bella Lahdo, Tashi Lassalle and Ksenia Galouchko.
Back row (L - R): Alan Tovey, Ysabel Chen, Christina Tang, Emelia Rice and Harriet Groves. Front row (L - R): Bella Lahdo, Tashi Lassalle and Ksenia Galouchko.

The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd's of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant.

Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Alan Tovey and Ksenia Galouchko as new Directors. Alan spent 14 years as a senior journalist at Telegraph Media Group, holding roles including City News Editor and Industry Editor on the Sunday and Daily Telegraph titles. Ksenia joins from Bloomberg News, where she held editorial positions, overseeing a team of journalists responsible for European and US stocks coverage and ECM reporting. Ksenia was also a regular commentator on Bloomberg TV.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "This news marks a significant expansion of our advisory capacity as a firm. There continues to be a very strong demand for our services. These promotions and notable hires will significantly enhance the service we can deliver to clients."

Also joining the team are Christina Tang, who joins Greenbrook as a Consultant from Brunswick, and Ysabel Chen, Harriet Groves and Emelia Rice, who arrive as new Associates.

Christina has advised clients in Beijing, China, on critical issues spanning regulatory concerns, corporate reputation, crisis management and public affairs.

Ysabel, Harriet and Emelia are recent graduates from leading international universities, bringing a fresh perspective to the Associate team.

Contact details:
Demi Kurban
Greenbrook
+44 20 7952 2000 / [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201832/Greenbrook.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199914/Greenbrook_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Greenbrook

Also from this source

Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team

Greenbrook en tête du classement de Mergermarket pour les communications en matière de fusion-acquisition au Royaume-Uni et dans la région EMOA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.