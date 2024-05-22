Greenbrook Partners Appoints Jeff Jerden as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment manager headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Jeff Jerden as Chief Operating Officer. This appointment reflects the ongoing growth of one of the City's premier real estate firms focused on providing high-quality housing to New Yorkers. In this position, Mr. Jerden will oversee Greenbrook's operational strategy, ensuring the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness across the business, prioritizing investment performance and portfolio operations.

Jeff Jerden, Chief Operating Officer

"We have experienced significant growth in our portfolio and our operations have been a key driver of our success," said Gregory Fournier, Managing Principal of Greenbrook Partners. "We expect this trend to accelerate and are excited to welcome Jeff as COO to lead our efforts as we prepare for an active investment period."

"We are committed to building a best-in-class management platform by investing in talent. Jeff brings incredible depth and breadth of leadership experience across the real estate industry in highly competitive markets," said Fred LeCao, Principal of Greenbrook Partners.

Jeff Jerden said: "I am thrilled to join Greenbrook to lead the coordination and oversight of the firm's already rigorous operations and investment process. Greenbrook is at a pivotal stage of growth and I'm grateful for the opportunity to build and develop the team, drive operational performance and scale the platform."

Mr. Jerden was previously Chief Operating Officer at Veritas Investments, a manager of multifamily investments in the San Francisco Bay Area. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President of Centennial Holding Company in Atlanta where he oversaw the asset management of nearly 10,000 apartments.

Mr. Jerden earned a Master's in Real Estate from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Brown University. He became a Marshall Memorial Fellow in 2019.

About Greenbrook Partners

Greenbrook is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. Since inception, the Company has invested over $2 billion in the multifamily sector. With approximately 400 buildings, including market rate and affordable apartments, Greenbrook is one of New York City's premier multifamily investment firms. Greenbrook generates attractive investment returns while revitalizing vintage buildings that comprise much of the City's housing stock. We do this by maintaining a disciplined investment approach, employing extraordinary people, and leveraging purpose-built technology and a proprietary data infrastructure. Further information is available at www.greenbrookre.com.

SOURCE Greenbrook Partners