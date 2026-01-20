Greenbrook Partners Secures a $486 Million Loan from Freddie Mac

Advised by Walker & Dunlop, Greenbrook Partners obtained the loan to refinance a multifamily and mixed-use portfolio located in prime New York City locations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This refinancing is a culmination of Greenbrook's endeavor to create a high-quality multifamily portfolio with best-in-class operations. Freddie Mac's commitment demonstrates the opportunity for institutional capital to work with industry leaders across a range of strategies in the New York City market.

"Securing agency financing for a historic infill New York City portfolio is a groundbreaking achievement. We are proud to have worked with Freddie Mac to bring significant investment to support more high-quality housing in New York City," said Fred LeCao, Principal at Greenbrook Partners.

This loan is backed by a portfolio of assets across 15 submarkets located throughout New York City. The portfolio's strong fundamentals and sustainable performance were key to attracting the industry's largest lenders.

Greenbrook continues to identify new opportunities across its Value-Add, Core, and Core+ strategies to deliver attractive opportunities to a diverse range of investment partners while providing high quality housing.

About Greenbrook Partners

Greenbrook is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. Since inception, the Company has deployed over $2 billion in equity within the multifamily sector. With over 400 assets, Greenbrook is one of New York City's premier multifamily investment firms. Greenbrook generates attractive investment returns while breathing new life into the City's existing housing stock. Greenbrook does this by maintaining a disciplined investment approach, employing extraordinary people, and leveraging purpose-built technology and proprietary data infrastructure. Further information is available at www.greenbrookre.com.

SOURCE Greenbrook Partners