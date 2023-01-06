Greenbrook ranked #1 by Bloomberg for engaged shareholder communications in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.

Greenbrook has held this position for three consecutive years and in 2022, advised on three times as many engaged shareholder campaigns as the next ranked communications firm in Europe. Additionally, Greenbrook was ranked #5 for activist shareholder communications globally.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said:

"We are delighted to be recognised again as the leading advisor to activist investors in Europe. This achievement is testament to our team's deep expertise and experience in navigating the corporate landscape faced by engaged shareholders.

"We believe 2023 will be another busy year for shareholder activism in Europe. A combination of depressed valuations and resultant merger and acquisition activity, the debate around ESG commitments and an ever-sharpening focus on corporate governance are all likely to lead to increased attention from investors. But not all campaigns are likely to be conducted in the full glare of the media or via proxy contests. Much of our advice is aimed at helping those conducting campaigns in private, a trend we expect to continue over the coming year."

Greenbrook advises engaged shareholders on all aspects of developing and executing communications strategies, including due diligence and market intelligence, shareholder engagement, engagement with boards and management teams, media campaigns to support proxy contests and digital strategies.

Bloomberg's Activism Advisory League Tables are the definitive publication of Activism advisory rankings, representing the top financial, legal, IR/Communications and proxy solicitor advisers in the global shareholder activism market. Credit is given to engagements that were active within the given year.

Contact details:

Tatiana Stratton

Greenbrook

+44 20 7952 2000 / [email protected]

SOURCE Greenbrook