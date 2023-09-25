Greenbutts & H.I.E. Announce Distribution Agreement for Biodegradable Substrate and Filters in the EU

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GREENBUTTS Inc, a science-driven leader in biodegradable filter technology, announces that we have entered into a strategic agreement with H.I.E Handelsgesellschaft mbH effective September 15, 2023.  H.I.E Handelsgesellschaft mbH is appointed as GREENBUTTS exclusive distributor for Poland in the European Union.

Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts said, 'We are confident that our partnership with H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft mbH will provide Greenbutts customers in Poland with an outstanding quality and exceptional customer service. We seek to achieve strong supply chains by providing them with Greenbutts biodegradable filter rods and filter substrate, offering an expanded range of innovative filter material and local stock for quicker deliveries.'

Marc Sohns, Managing Director of H.I.E added that ' As the industry is facing transition by single-use plastic legislation and strengthening environmental commitments in the European Union we are very pleased to partner with Greenbutts to offer our customers a certified biodegradable filter solution.  We will ramp up our supply chain of sustainable substrate in 2024 for our clients in Poland and be in a position to provide them supply and support for the Greenbutts material.  The Greenbutts partnership will continue to expand the H.I.E. product offerings to supply the materials that our customers need to be successful.'

About H.I.E. Handelsgesellschaft mbH

Established in 1984, Bremen, Germany-based H.I.E. is a supplier and partner of the cigarette industry with more than 35 years experience. H.I.E. supplies all non-tobacco products to the Eastern European market and are a contracted distribution partner for Eastman Chemical, Glatz Finepapers and Argha Karya PTD among others. Product lines include acetate tow, cigarette paper, aluminum foil, OPP. film and tear tapes. The H.I.E. company has been represented in the Polish market since 1988 and has established a solid reputation through sales and support.

About Greenbutts

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The sustainable design of the Company's technology includes an all-natural, rapidly-degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fibers. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts' natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry.

