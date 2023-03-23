Greenbutts Welcomes Distinguished Tobacco Scientist to Global Advisory Team

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbutts, a leader in biodegradable filtration technology, is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael W. (Mike) Ogden has joined as a strategic advisor. Dr. Mike Ogden comes to Greenbutts from a distinguished and accomplished 35+ career at Reynolds, a major multi-category U.S. tobacco and nicotine company, where he was responsible for all regulatory submissions, scientific research and scientific and regulatory advocacy and engagement for all Reynolds American tobacco operating companies and tobacco products. He recently retired from Reynolds as Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Michael W. (Mike) Ogden (CNW Group/GreenButts)

"I am thrilled to liaise with Greenbutts in an advisory capacity at a time when a wave of single-use plastic bans is sweeping the globe. Companies in many different consumer product categories are being forced to innovate and re-think their product designs to incorporate sustainable materials. I look forward to working together with Greenbutts in providing the leading eco-friendly filter alternative for the tobacco industry," said Dr. Mike Ogden.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Mike Ogden join the Greenbutts' team as our technical and scientific consultant. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the tobacco chemistry and regulatory space which is a key focus of our goal to maintain our leadership position as the most commercially viable alternative to cellulose acetate, the single-use plastic used in the global production of cigarette filters. We look forward to working with Dr. Ogden to raise Greenbutts' profile among tobacco product manufacturers, regulators, and other stakeholders. Together, we will bring more awareness to the issue of single-use plastic cigarette filters and accelerate the transition to Greenbutts as the biodegradable alternative.

Dr. Mike Ogden, a native of Virginia, has worked extensively in the field of tobacco science for more than 35 years and is an internationally recognized expert who is widely regarded for his views on driving change and transformation within the tobacco industry at a global level. Prior to his retirement, Mike led various R&D programs for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., including those related to environmental tobacco smoke, measuring smoke uptake in smokers through the use of biomarkers, smoking behavior research, clinical studies, regulatory compliance activities, and scientific and regulatory strategy. Dr. Mike Ogden has been actively involved in various industry and non-industry organizations over many years, including TSRC, CORESTA, AOAC, ASTM, ISO, GTNF, and FDA's TPSAC. He has authored or co-authored over 200 technical publications and presentations, holds 3 patents, and has received various industry honors including the TCRC Award for Distinguished Achievement in Tobacco Science (1992), the CORESTA Prize (2002), and the TSRC Lifetime Achievement Award (2014). Dr. Ogden also has a dedicated passion and vision for scientific innovation and was Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Virginia Tech from 1998 to 2020. Dr. Ogden received his B.S. degrees in both Chemistry and Applied Mathematics from Emory & Henry College, and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Virginia Tech.

About Greenbutts

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts™, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The technology utilizes fully patented material science and is biodegradable, plastic-free, and water dispersing; designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. The sustainable design of the Company's filter technology includes a natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fiber materials. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts' natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry. Greenbutts' fully patented biodegradable filter is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that multinational producers suffer from: a need for an alternative filter without compromising sensory, taste, or customer experience. The Company's trademarked Greenbutts™ delivers a similar sensorial experience of traditional cigarette filters without the plastic waste left behind, offering a viable alternative to plastic filters while meeting the new SUP legislation initiatives.

For more information about Greenbutts, please visit www.greenbutts.com

On behalf of the Company,

Tadas Lisauskas

CEO of Greenbutts

[email protected]

415 Laurel Street suite 430, San Diego, CA 92101 USA

(858) 353-0304

SOURCE GreenButts