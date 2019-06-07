GreenCare for Troops: Going Above and Beyond the Call of Duty for Military Families

The nationwide program recognizes June 9-15, 2019 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, and issues a call for volunteers to register to help meet the growing number of military families requesting services. It also hopes to raise awareness with military families, and encourages eligible personnel to register to receive services.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 13th year in 2019 and has seen more than 11,000 military families register to receive an estimated $8 million in donated lawn care and landscape services from more than 6,000 green industry professionals.

"GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service and relieves a burden, but they are also allowing military families to benefit from two powerful forces - their families and nature."

What does GreenCare for Troops mean to a military family? Read the impact and judge for yourself on why this program is so important:

"Thank you for caring for the troops and their families. There are no words to say how much of a weight is lifted off our shoulders not having to worry about lawn care and being able to focus on my family." – Emily S., military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

Nufarm is the presenting partner for GreenCare for Troops. Platinum partners include The Toro Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply. Arborjet/Ecologel Solutions is a silver partner.

Project EverGreen also offers a SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services for families of deployed military personnel. The national awareness week for SnowCare for Troops will be recognized January 19-25, 2020.

For more information on how to register to become a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, call 888.611.2955 or visit Project EverGreen.

SOURCE Project EverGreen