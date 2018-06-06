GreenCare for Troops: Going Above and Beyond the Call of Duty for Military Families and Veterans In Need

And like the military members it serves, volunteers have often gone above and beyond the call of duty.

From a fully redone backyard for a military member returning from an extended deployment to creating a back yard space for service dogs to run in, GreenCare for Troops has gone beyond providing a valuable service – it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients.

"The connection our volunteers have with military families and/or disabled veterans they are matched with can be very personal and meaningful," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "Not only are our volunteers providing a valued service and a relieving a burden, but they are also creating an environment where military families and disabled veterans can re-connect with two powerful forces - their families and nature."

If you're not a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, please register today so we can match more military families in need…you'll be glad you did.

Nufarm is the presenting partner for GreenCare for Troops. Platinum partners include The Toro Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply.

For more information on how to register to become a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, call 888.611.2955 or visit Project EverGreen.

