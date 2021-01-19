GreenCE, Inc. Announces Continuing Education Awards for Building Product Manufacturer Courses for 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCE, Inc. a leading provider of continuing education programs for design professionals announced the continuing education awards for building product manufacturers for 2020. GreenCE, Inc. produces AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and LEED Exam prep courses for product manufacturers to deliver to its 100,000 subscribers.

"We congratulate this year's winners. Building product manufacturers achieved extraordinary course participation this year despite the COVID-19 crisis. Online AIA courses and webinars exceeded industry benchmarks and resulted in effective specification opportunities for product manufacturers," said Ron Blank, CEO of GreenCE, Inc.

The winning courses are designed with video, audio, and animation to offer design professionals an engaging experience and product manufacturers a connection with decision makers. The winners include Eagle Roofing Products, TOTO, Big Ass Fans, MacroAir Fans, and Berridge Manufacturing.

"Several years ago, Eagle Roofing Products committed to increasing our exposure to the specifier market. We put together an industry leading team of subject matter experts and collaborated with GreenCE to develop a presentation that would allow them to deliver an impactful message in all regions. We greatly appreciate the guidance in developing the course and we would recommend them to any company looking to increase their exposure with architects," said Tyler Allwood, Director of Business Development for Eagle Roofing Products.

Webinars played a critical role for building product manufacturers to reach thousands of AEC professionals in 2020. GreenCE, Inc. webinars empowered product representatives during the COVID-19 crisis and achieved winning results for ROI and specification opportunities. The winners include RMAX, MASA, Eemax, Diamon-Fusion, and Ambico.

Throughout 2020, CEO Ron Blank was continually asked how product manufacturers could become more engaged with design professionals during the pandemic. He said, "Online education and webinars are the cornerstone of a successful specification program. Continuing education builds relationships and opens doors. We are grateful for the program's success and look forward to an even brighter year in 2021."

About GreenCE, Inc.

GreenCE, Inc. is the leading provider of free AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and LEED Exam prep education for design professionals. The company collaborates with building product manufacturers to produce online courses and webinars. With over 100,000 subscribers, GreenCE, Inc. is the #1 source for sustainable education in the AEC industry.

