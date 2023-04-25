Greencity Acquisition Corporation Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greencity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GRCY) (the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on April 24, 2023 as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice (June 23, 2023), to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K (December 20, 2023), or until October 23, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

As noted above, the Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-K. The Company intends to file it as soon as practicable to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards.

About Greencity Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company intends to focus on businesses that have a connection to the Asian market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE GREENCITY ACQUISITION CORPORATION