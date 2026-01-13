GreenCore Solutions Introduces Tree-Free, Machine-Readable Electronic Compliance Object Infrastructure for Retail Sustainability Claims

News provided by

GreenCore Solutions Corp.

Jan 13, 2026, 06:00 ET

SGS-verified private-label diaper performance with deterministic, machine-readable sustainability scope outcomes.

TORONTO and PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. today announced object-based sustainability compliance onboarding for private-label diapers across the Americas, enabling retailers to ingest verified sustainability-scope outcomes directly into sustainability indices, ESG platforms, and retail compliance systems without ERP integration, software installation, licensing, or workflow modification.

System Architecture

TreeFree sustainability operates through a five-node compliance flow:

  • TreeFreePassport.de anchors governance and proof;
  • Standard-10060.org defines sustainability-scope rules using the EU regulatory framework as the global benchmark;
  • ECO-10060.org deterministically resolves product-level sustainability-scope outcomes;
  • US-10060.org and LATAM-10060.org define the United States and Latin America regulatory application contexts for those outcomes; and
  • ecoVerificado.com distributes resolved results as open, license-free data objects consumable by retailers, regulators, and sustainability systems.

Sustainability Scope Resolution

ECO-10060 publishes sustainability scope as deterministic, machine-readable data. For the Zero-Tree private-label diaper, its non-lignocellulosic material composition resolves EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, identified by a canonical, publicly resolvable URI within the ECO-10060 object registry.

Outcome states are expressed as ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE attributes — not documents. The resolution is attribute-level, non-interpretive, and constitutes a final scope determination rather than a claim, label, or certification.

Delivered Outcomes

Object-Based Compliance Resolution
Sustainability is delivered as Electronic Compliance Objects (ECOs) via DPP-10060 and Resolution-10060, distributed through ecoVerificado.com with no new software, licensing, or operational change.

Engineered Environmental Performance
Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO₂, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.

Performance Verification
Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.

"Retail does not require ESG claims. It requires verified performance and resolved sustainability data that fits existing retail operations," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "ECO-10060 publishes sustainability scope as machine-readable data — so systems ingest the answer, not documents."

Regulatory & ESG Notice

ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. Outputs are deterministic data attributes, not environmental claims or labels, and do not replace applicable legal or due-diligence obligations. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TreeFree Diaper® Core Launches ecoVerificado.com in LATAM -- The Region's First 0% Tree-Fiber "Eco Check" for Private-Label Baby Diapers

TreeFree Diaper® Core Launches ecoVerificado.com in LATAM -- The Region's First 0% Tree-Fiber "Eco Check" for Private-Label Baby Diapers

Zero-Tree Core: ↓58% Water • ↓47% Carbon • 0% Trees Eco diapers that perform as well as branded disposable diapers-but at lower cost for...

GreenCore Solutions Launches TreeFree Passport® Across Europe for TreeFree Diaper®

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. (the "Company") today announced the European launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics