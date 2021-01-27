Greendigs Opens 'Living Design Experience', An Interactive Gardening Education Incubator and Experiential Retail Space

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greendigs , the direct-to-consumer marketplace for design-forward plants and décor, is pleased to have opened its Living Design Experience in Columbus, Ohio.

Equal parts experiential retail incubator, interactive gardening education center, and content creation studio, Greendigs' Living Design Experience offers an immersive growing experience where people and plants can interact in ways like never before. A highly unique offering within its industry space, Greendigs designed the location intent on connecting with customers experientially, while also focusing on content. The result is a buildout perfect for both avid plant collectors and those new to the magic of live greenery, where visitors will find inspiration in the ideas, instruction and products featured inside. Plants and accessories on display can also be found at ShopGreendigs.com , the brand's e-commerce site, and an array of products from local artisans will be available on location for purchase.

Acclaimed New York-based events designer David Stark and his team from David Stark Design & Production spent five months conceiving and transforming the 2,715-square foot street-level space into an inviting, living design studio and gardening inspiration center. Inspired by his love of greenery and passion for infusing life into his designs, Stark has created a lush, vibrant environment where customers can embrace the gardening lifestyle.

"It's been truly wonderful to partner with our friends at Greendigs while inventing this new, brick-and-mortar experience," says Stark. "This is not a typical plant shop. Rather, it's a laboratory where guests are empowered to get their hands dirty, to awaken their inner green thumbs, and to bring nature into their homes in ways that complement and enhance their lifestyles."

Designed to inspire dialogue, interaction, and learning, Greendigs' Living Design Experience will feature a variety of flexible areas to accommodate different activities and educational experiences.

The focal point of the chic, modern space is a central potting station where customers can explore different aspects of planting in tangible ways including potting and trimming. The space also offers a test kitchen where guests will explore culinary aspects of plants and herbs in cooking and cocktails, a health and wellness area for custom blending herbal bath oils, and DIY area for other unique immersive opportunities such as painting botanical watercolors.

A comprehensive resource for design-savvy plant lovers, this active and ever-evolving space will host live and virtual experiential opportunities, seminars, and events. Local partners including LIT Life + Yoga, Watershed Distillery, Planthropy and more will lead a variety of ongoing workshops and content programming.

The Living Design Experience will also offer many of the beautiful plants, succulents, artisanal pots, and greenery-themed tools and accessories available at the brand's website, shopgreendigs.com . A selection of growing and gifting items will be available for purchase, sourced from small makers and local craftsmen including Burley Clay, Timbuk Farms, Candle Lab, North Market Spices and more.

Greendigs' Living Design Experience is located at 1285 Grandview Avenue in Columbus, Ohio. The space will be open to the public Tuesdays through Sundays, 11 AM to 6 PM (**hours may change). Face masks are required for entry and the number of guests inside at any one time will be limited to maintain COVID safety protocols.

To see how Greendigs brings the transformative power of live greenery to any space, please visit ShopGreendigs.com and follow us @shopgreendigs on Instagram and Facebook .

