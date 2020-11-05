Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Rounds Out Decade of "Best Law Firms" Ratings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rounding out a decade of Tier 1 ratings for personal injury litigation, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has once again earned rankings in "Best Law Firms," annually curated and presented by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®. In the 2021 Edition, the firm earned an additional metropolitan Tier 1 rating for their legal work in product liability law.

The review process for "Best Law Firms" is intense, with only a few firms qualifying for consideration. To be deemed eligible for selection, a firm must be home to at least one legal professional named in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Each and every one of Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP's attorneys was honored in the 2021 Edition of this selective publication, which is an impressive feat on its own. (Only a mere 6% of the nation's practicing attorneys are listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, with each listee being put to a meticulous peer review.)

As for "Best Law Firms," practices are ranked by client satisfaction, past achievements, peer regard, legal practice area, and location. U.S. News — Best Lawyers® determines these scores by analyzing quantitative and qualitative data gathered via firm surveys, client feedback, and lawyer ballots.

U.S. News — Best Lawyers® rated Green Broillet & Wheeler, LLP in "Best Law Firms" of 2021 as a metropolitan Tier 1 practice for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs in Los Angeles.

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is a nationally acclaimed firm esteemed by their clients and opposition alike. Many of their cases are referred to them by other firms, illustrating how respected they are in the legal community. Since the firm opened in 1970, their attorneys have won billions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for those severely injured by negligence.

Read Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP's blog to learn more about their achievements, or visit them online at gbw.law. To read more about U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

