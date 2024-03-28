Greene Group Industries Acquires Assets of Holo

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greene Group Industries, Inc., ("GGI"), a leader in the development and manufacture of complex components via metal injection molding, has announced the acquisition of the assets of Holo, Inc. Holo's patented PureForm™ additive manufacturing technology enables rapid prototyping and scaled production of complex metal parts.

Alexis Willingham, GGI's CEO, said, "Holo's technology is a great addition to our comprehensive offering of metal injection molding, stamping and precision machining. This transaction enables GGI to deliver prototype metal parts, with a surface finish and feature resolution comparable to metal injection molding, in a best-in-class lead time of less than two weeks."

Willingham added, "PureForm™ additive manufacturing technology will strengthen our partnerships with customers by supporting faster iterations through the entire product life cycle, while GGI maintains its premium engineering service and quality performance."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Greene Group Industries

With a 100-year history of providing the highest quality products, Greene is a recognized industry leader in a wide range of metal forming technologies. In addition to stamping and forming, Greene's capabilities include sophisticated CNC machining, wire EDM and metal injection molding. Greene's unique combination of industry knowledge, experience and capability make it possible to continually provide competitive manufacturing services to its customers. By determining the ideal manufacturing method for each product application and volume, Greene's team of manufacturing professionals ensures consistency, prompt delivery, and cost savings. For more information about Greene Group Industries, visit www.greenegroup.com . For more information on PureForm™ additive manufacturing, visit www.holoam.com .

SOURCE Greene Group Industries