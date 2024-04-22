'Greener Data - Volume Two' Book Launches on Amazon on Earth Day 2024

More than 50 Experts from the Digital Infrastructure Industry from Around the World Contribute Sustainability Insights and Success Stories

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces on Earth Day that Greener Data - Volume Two is now available in paperback and eBook versions on Amazon. This nearly 600-page book is the definitive and timely guide, of, for and by our digital infrastructure industry, on how to get our data centers and bandwidth-intensive networks greener, now and in the near future.

Building upon the insights and success stories shared in the first Amazon best-selling book, Greener Data - Volume Two focuses on four key sustainability topics facing the digital infrastructure industry: aligning measurements; renewable & clean energy solutions; power & cooling innovations, and the financial & social benefits of going green.

Fifty-two industry thought leaders from around the globe, from Finland to India to middle America, representing every layer of our critical network infrastructure, contributed to the much-anticipated book. Special guest author David Miller, Managing Director of the C40 Centre for City Climate Policy and Economy, joined the book to offer the foreword. A full list of authors can be found at greenerdata.net/authors.

"With this second volume, the Greener Data Movement continues to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future. Each chapter is a testament to the digital infrastructure industry's collective commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. This book provides a roadmap for navigating the complexities of sustainability within our rapidly evolving digital landscape," comments David Mettler, EVP Sales and Marketing, T5 Data Centers. "Whether you're a seasoned professional or a newcomer to the field, this book is a must-read for anyone invested in the future of our planet and our industry. We are proud to join JSA in shaping a more sustainable tomorrow."

"Greener Data - Volume Two is not just of, for and by our digital infrastructure industry. It is a forming blueprint - a multitude of blueprints - that business leaders around the world can use to inform, adapt and/or apply to their own systems and procedures. It's not just for data centers, or global network operators, but for all businesses who require digital transformation and AI to remain competitive in the years to come," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder & CEO of JSA and creator of the Greener Data Movement. "With this shared education and reach across businesses and lives, we can collectively get to net zero emissions faster, making a much needed impact together."

As one of our authors, Dean Nelson, the Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), concludes in his chapter: "fulfilling the demand for digital infrastructure is not optional; how we meet it is. Our industry's approach to addressing these expansion challenges must be deliberate. Responsible and sustainable growth that's economically, socially and ecologically in balance with communities requires collaboration with governments, utilities, development agencies, investors and civic leaders. Together we can solve our biggest challenges and ensure a greater digital future for all."

To learn more about Greener Data - Volume Two and the industry-led movement, visit GreenerData.net. All proceeds from the book launch will be donated to a non-profit helping to clean our oceans.

About the Greener Data Movement

"Greener Data" encourages and fosters communication, education, networking and collaboration within the data center and digital infrastructure industries, to support and achieve our collective net carbon zero goals. Resource channels include the Amazon best-selling "Greener Data" book series as well as virtual roundtables, in-person networking events, articles, research reports, white papers and a sustainability partner directory, The Greener Data Directory.

To learn more about Greener Data, visit www.GreenerData.net.

