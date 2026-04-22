'Greener Data - Volume Three' Launches on Amazon to Drive Education and Collaboration on Decarbonizing the Digital Infrastructure Revolution

New Book Features 75+ Global Experts Providing a Roadmap for Sustainable AI, Next-Gen Data Centers, and Greener Networks

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSA, the leading global marketing agency for the digital infrastructure ecosystem, is proud to mark Earth Day with the official release of "Greener Data – Volume Three," now available on Amazon. This comprehensive 500-page volume serves as the industry's urgent guide to reconciling the explosive growth of AI and other bandwidth-intensive applications and networks with the global imperative for sustainability. By bridging the gap between innovation and environmental responsibility, this latest edition in the best-selling series offers actionable strategies for a more efficient digital future.

The third volume of Greener Data amplifies the movement's reach, featuring a diverse coalition of innovators tackling the most pressing challenges of green evolution. Key focuses include the cultural shift toward sustainability, the environmental impact of Artificial Intelligence, breakthrough power and cooling technologies, and the power of collaborative industry responses to the climate crisis.

The book includes a foreword by Dean Nelson, the Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), who states: "While AI is driving an extraordinary surge in demand, it is also catalyzing meaningful change. The authors in this volume are contributing by sharing knowledge and inspiring action. My challenge to everyone reading this book is to reflect on what role you play. What responsibility do you have? Are you choosing the easy path or the right path? Are you being a good neighbor as you build digital infrastructure in the communities we all live and work? Are you leaving the planet better than you found it? Are you building a future that will make your children proud?"

"Volume Three features the industry's true innovators — those who don't just talk about sustainability, but actively shape it. Their collective expertise offers the practical roadmap the AI and data center revolution urgently needs," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO & Founder of JSA.

"This book is more than a publication; it's the collective voice of our industry, uniting leaders to drive positive, lasting change across the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem," continues JSA's Courtney Burrows, Publisher of "Greener Data."

Volume Three authors join the authors from the first two "Greener Data" volumes that can be found at GreenerData.net.

A portion of the book's proceeds will support Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF), the world's first NGO dedicated to providing emergency-response telecommunications in disaster and crisis situations.

The "Greener Data – Volume Three" authors will be honored at the Greener Data Exchange Networking Event during International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland, on Wednesday, May 20th. The exclusive event will celebrate the authors' contributions and bring together sustainability-minded leaders from across the global digital infrastructure community. The event is also the official kick off of the year-long Greener Data – Volume Three Book Tour.

About the Greener Data Movement

"Greener Data" encourages and fosters communication, education, networking and collaboration within the data center and digital infrastructure industries, to support and achieve our collective net carbon zero goals. Resource channels include the Amazon bestselling "Greener Data" book series as well as virtual roundtables, in-person networking events, articles, research reports, white papers and a sustainability partner directory, The Greener Data Directory. Greener Data is a proud partner of the iMasons Climate Accord.

To learn more, visit www.GreenerData.net.

About JSA

Celebrating 21 years of marketing innovation, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the global data center, telecom, cloud and tech industries. A multi-award-winning agency, JSA has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025, named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 from 2022 to 2025, honored as "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by the Bulldog PR Awards in 2021 and 2023, and celebrated as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces from 2022 to 2025.

With a global team of marketing professionals in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, JSA is committed to empowering industry leaders through storytelling, strategy and unparalleled expertise.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit jsa.net.

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Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

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SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)