Greener Pastures New Zealand Applauds Passage of Overseas Investment Amendment Allowing High-Value Home Purchases by Foreign Investors

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greener Pastures New Zealand, the country's first integrated residency-by-investment and lifestyle advisory firm, today welcomed the passage of the Overseas Investment (National Interest Test and Other Matters) Amendment Act, approved on Friday. The new legislation permits foreign nationals—including applicants under New Zealand's Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa program—to purchase residential property valued at NZD $5 million (USD $2.9 million) or more.

"At Greener Pastures New Zealand, we've seen a significant increase in interest this year from high-net-worth Americans seeking residency through the Active Investor Plus visa program," said Dominic Jones, Managing Director of Greener Pastures New Zealand. "The ability to purchase a home during the AIP investment period meaningfully enhances the appeal of New Zealand as a long-term destination. This is a pragmatic, well-balanced piece of legislation that expands opportunities for foreign investors while safeguarding the broader housing market, and we commend the Government for bringing it into effect."

Launched earlier this year, Greener Pastures New Zealand provides comprehensive pathways to residency for high-net-worth individuals and families through the Active Investor Plus visa program. As global demand for investment-based residency options accelerates—driven by a desire for stability, security, and quality of life—New Zealand continues to stand out as a premier destination.

Greener Pastures is uniquely positioned in the market as the only firm offering a fully integrated, boutique approach to relocation. Services include qualifying investment solutions, visa facilitation, and personalized lifestyle advisory support, such as property sourcing, school placements, and community integration - available as a seamless end-to-end journey or on a standalone basis.

