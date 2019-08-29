Greenery Map Creates Platform for Marijuana Users to Choose a Cannabis Strain Based on Desired Medicinal Effects
Aug 29, 2019, 12:55 ET
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenery Map, a mobile app and website, creates tri-lingual platform for marijuana users to find cannabis strains that can help them achieve their desired medicinal effects. Whether cannabis has been prescribed by a doctor or a user is looking to self-treat an ailment, Greenery Map can point consumers to the marijuana strain(s) and product(s), including CBD, that will help alleviate their symptoms, and then show them exactly where to purchase the item they are looking for. With this technology, users will be able to find a natural cure for their pain and illnesses.
While the use of cannabis remains controversial, an overwhelming number of medicinal cannabis patients are finding success in controlling and treating symptoms and diseases both mild and severe, from insomnia to Parkinson's. As consumers are turning towards natural remedies, the need for a knowledge base like Greenery Map continues to rise. Greenery Map has proven to be a useful resource for doctors looking to prescribe a cannabis remedy for their patients. With Greenery Map, doctors can find the appropriate cannabis strain to prescribe their patients depending on their symptoms.
Greenery Map offers video guides for users in three languages: English, French, and Spanish, and the website and app are currently available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
For more information, please visit: www.GreeneryMap.com and follow @GreeneryMap on social media.
About Greenery Map
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.
Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse, Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with Rovetek, Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.
SOURCE Greenery Map
Share this article