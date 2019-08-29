Greenery Map Creates Platform for Marijuana Users to Choose a Cannabis Strain Based on Desired Medicinal Effects

While the use of cannabis remains controversial, an overwhelming number of medicinal cannabis patients are finding success in controlling and treating symptoms and diseases both mild and severe, from insomnia to Parkinson's. As consumers are turning towards natural remedies, the need for a knowledge base like Greenery Map continues to rise. Greenery Map has proven to be a useful resource for doctors looking to prescribe a cannabis remedy for their patients. With Greenery Map, doctors can find the appropriate cannabis strain to prescribe their patients depending on their symptoms.

Greenery Map offers video guides for users in three languages: English , French , and Spanish , and the website and app are currently available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

About Greenery Map

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse , Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with Rovetek , Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

