Greenery Map Opens Platform to Thousands of CBD Retailers Across the United States

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenery Map , the world's first and only cannabis search engine to allow users to search for cannabis products based on their desired mood, medicinal use, and method of consumption, has added thousands of CBD retailers and products to their online system, now opening membership to all licensed CBD retailers across the United States. With this update, CBD retailers with both online and brick and mortar outlets are encouraged to claim their account, add product inventory, pricing, and create an online shopping cart to drive sales directly through the Greenery Map platform.

By joining Greenery Map, CBD retailers will have the opportunity to reach a new customer base and to help educate the public about the best CBD products to relieve specific ailments. CBD stores have the option to integrate a live product menu on the Greenery Map site/app, showcasing in-stock products and pricing to 10,000 Greenery Map users. Additionally, users will have the ability to make purchases for pickup or delivery right through Greenery Map if the CBD retailer chooses to install Greenery Map's newest feature, the shopping cart.

CBD retailers now have access to Greenery Map's partnership solutions, as well, offering banking and technological solutions.

About Greenery Map

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse , Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with RoveTek , Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

