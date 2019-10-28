Greenery Map Releases Two Major Updates for Cannabis Dispensaries and CBD Stores

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenery Map , the world's first and only cannabis search engine to allow users to search for cannabis products based on their desired mood, medicinal use, and method of consumption, has launched two new features that will be instrumental in driving sales at participating cannabis dispensaries and CBD stores.

The first update allows dispensaries and stores to list product pricing right in the Greenery Map system so that users can compare costs and make an informed decision before choosing where to make purchases. To list pricing, business are to log into the Greenery Map system and edit their inventory. This simple addition allows transparency and helps to legitimize sales across the industry.

The second, larger update, allows customers the opportunity to make purchases online with a shopping cart feature. Users can add products to a shopping cart on the dispensary/stores website for online purchasing, to earn more by opening an entirely new stream of sales in the easiest way possible. To make credit card payments possible, Greenery Map has teamed up with PayHouse to set up credit card merchant accounts for cannabis industry businesses, something that has previously not been possible. Dispensaries are able to choose to offer online pickup, delivery, or a combination of both. This update gives dispensaries/stores the opportunity. Furthermore, if a store or dispensary does not yet have a website or app (or wants to improve their current online presence), Greenery Map's partner, web development company RoveTek, is sure to offer a suitable solution. To set up a shopping cart, dispensaries should reach out to connect@greenerymap.com .

About Greenery Map

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse , Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with Rovetek , Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

