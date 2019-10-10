Greeneville Community Hospital East Enters Tele-ICU Partnership with Advanced ICU Care

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced a tele-ICU services launch with Greeneville Community Hospital East, a 140-bed facility offering an array of in-patient services. The hospital, which is part of the Ballad Health system, has a rich history of delivering excellent patient care, following the vision of hospital founder Dr. C.B. Laughlin.

The new collaborative care partnership engages Advanced ICU Care to provide 24/7/365 monitoring of Greeneville Community Hospital East's ICU beds by a team of intensivists, advanced practice providers and nurses. Leveraging state-of-the-art telemedicine technology to provide high-acuity clinical expertise and proven results to patients, Advanced ICU Care elevates critical care delivery by decreasing days on ventilation and lowering mortality rates. In addition to improved care outcomes, decreasing patient length of stay and improving ICU bed occupancy were particularly attractive benefits of the Advanced ICU Care offering when Greeneville Community Hospital East evaluated a tele-ICU model.

"Professionally I've had a successful history working with Advanced ICU Care and integrating high-acuity telemedicine into a hospital's workstream," said Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer of Greeneville Community Hospital East. "As Ballad Health came together last year, we decided it was important to us to include Advanced ICU Care tele-ICU care services in our consolidated Greeneville facility. Based on my positive experience, I am confident that our hospital's adoption of tele-ICU will result in improved clinical outcomes in addition to more efficient ICU bed utilization."

As the largest, most experienced tele-ICU provider in the nation, Advanced ICU Care currently serves more than 90 hospitals and health systems and cares for more than 80,000 patients annually, utilizing critical care professionals in the company's nine integrated care centers.

"Advanced ICU Care works closely with our hospital partners to develop telemedicine programs and implementation plans to reflect their unique critical care strategies," said Lou Silverman, CEO Advanced ICU Care. "We are thrilled to enter into a collaborative high-acuity care delivery partnership with Greeneville Community Hospital East and look forward to working in tandem with their team to help them achieve elevated patient outcomes, reduced hospital length of stay and decreased ventilation days."



About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving 29 counties of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwestern North Carolina and Southeastern Kentucky. The system was created in 2018 to improve the health of people in these regions, and have committed investments totaling $308 million over 10 years to preserve access, expand health research and graduate medical education, and address some of the region's most pressing health issues.

Ballad Health operates a family of 21 hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including a dedicated children's hospital, several community hospitals, three critical access hospitals, a behavioral health hospital, an addiction treatment facility, long-term care facilities, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, outpatient services and a comprehensive medical management corporation.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in more than 90 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

