GREENFEED Applies Fasoo's DRM To Fortify Intellectual Property Protection And Reduce Threat Surfaces.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-national animal feed and livestock corporation GREENFEED has implemented data and application security firm Fasoo's enterprise digital rights management (DRM) solution to protect against insider threats, prevent data breaches, and enforce the highest level of protection for its sensitive data and intellectual property documents.

Before using Fasoo's DRM, GREENFEED used conventional, perimeter-based security measures, but the solutions were not ideal for managing insider threats. Most of GREENFEED's intellectual property (IP) documents were Microsoft Office, AutoCAD, and Adobe Illustrator. The company was seeking to enforce file-level access controls and audit trails to the IP documents in various file formats at all times.

GREENFEED added capabilities that all sensitive documents are automatically encrypted when saved, and only authorized users with proper credentials can access the documents regardless of their location. In addition, GREENFEED applied screen security solutions to work from home and remote workers, preventing and tracing unauthorized capture attempts.

As a result, GREENFEED constructed a data-centric security architecture, protecting sensitive information whether data is at rest, in transit, or even in use.

"Enterprise DRM used to be a popular choice for a few vertical industries like high-tech manufacturing, BFSI, and public industries, but it has become an essential solution for all verticals as we approach the hybrid workplace era," said Kangman Lee of Fasoo.

In September, Fasoo also updated its cloud security solution, Fasoo CloudBridge, to enhance the usability and security of data managed in cloud-based repositories.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information securely to reduce insider threats, prevent data breaches and protect intellectual property while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries.

About GREENFEED

GREENFEED is a fully integrated clean food chain, Feed–Farm–Food, with the mission to build quality and trusted brands that relentlessly innovate and create sustainable values for customers and society. GREENFEED has nine modern feed mills, nine breed & specialized commercial farms, and a food manufacturing plant in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, which stay in the top 100 animal feed companies worldwide list. It also has been awarded as Top 50 leading brands of 2020 in Vietnam by Forbes Vietnam and ranked as #1 place to work in the Agriculture-Forestry-Fishery industry in 2020.

