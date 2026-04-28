GreenFi Releases 2025 Climate Impact Results: Customers Help Fund Nearly 3.5 Million Trees

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenFi, a sustainable consumer banking platform, announced today that in 2025, a tree was funded every 8.5 seconds through customer activity. Over the course of the year, that added up to nearly 3.5 million trees planted globally. That's roughly 10,000 trees per day.

These figures are part of a broader climate-impact report released by GreenFi today.

Those actions restored more than 1,370 acres of land, roughly 2.1 square miles, more than 1,030 football fields, and about 60% larger than Central Park.

The impact report also includes a carbon benefit equivalent to taking nearly 10,000 cars off the road for a year (nearly 44,849 tonnes of CO₂e avoided).

These results reflect a broader shift in consumer behavior, as more people look to align how they save, spend, and invest with real-world impact without changing their daily routines.

"For most people, climate action feels abstract or inconvenient," said Tim Newell, CEO and Founder of GreenFi. "Our goal at GreenFi is to make it automatic. When customers bank, spend, and invest through our platform, their money is already working toward a better outcome for the planet."

In 2025, GreenFi expanded its reforestation efforts from two to four countries, adding mangrove restoration projects in Tanzania and agroforestry initiatives in Senegal alongside existing projects in Kenya and Haiti.

In its first full year, GreenFi's Green Marketplace helped redirect more than $1.8 million in consumer spending toward climate-friendly brands, with marketplace activity growing more than 350% year over year.

"Your money is already shaping the world every day," Newell said. "The real question is whether it's funding the problem or helping build the solution. GreenFi was built to make that choice effortless."

In 2026, GreenFi will introduce a new generation of products and features designed to make climate impact a built-in outcome of how people bank, spend, and invest.

These results represent just a portion of GreenFi's broader impact to date. To review the full 2025 Climate Impact Report, including detailed breakdowns and project insights, please visit: http://greenfi.com/2025-impact.

About GreenFi

GreenFi is a climate-focused financial platform providing everyday banking and investing services. By supporting climate-forward initiatives, responsible investing, and community-based environmental action, GreenFi empowers its customers to drive positive impact through everyday financial decisions. Through partnerships with mission-driven organizations, GreenFi works to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. GreenFi is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking Services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

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SOURCE GreenFi