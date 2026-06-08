Greenfield Savings Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Easthampton Branch

New location strengthens local relationships and expands the bank's presence in Hampshire County

GREENFIELD, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Savings Bank celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new Easthampton branch on June 8, strengthening the bank's presence and long‑term commitment to the community.

Located at 1 Sierra Vista Boulevard, the new Easthampton branch is Greenfield Savings Bank's ninth location and its southern headquarters, offering full‑service personal and business banking, along with wealth management and trust services, residential and commercial lending, and cash management.

Located at 1 Sierra Vista Boulevard, GSB's new Easthampton, MA branch is Greenfield Savings Bank’s ninth location and its southern headquarters, offering full‑service personal and business banking, along with wealth management and trust services, residential and commercial lending, and cash management. Greenfield Savings Bank President & CEO Peter Albero and Board Chair Pamela Stobierski cut the ribbon to officially open the bank’s ninth branch in Easthampton.

"With so many of our customers already living and working in Easthampton, it became clear that a brick‑and‑mortar presence was necessary," said Peter Albero, President & CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. "We've supported nonprofits and community organizations here for years, and opening a branch allows us to better serve those relationships, deepen existing ones, and continue growing alongside the community."

Designed to feel open, welcoming, and distinctly local, the Easthampton branch reflects GSB's relationship‑driven approach to banking. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a custom wall mural created by local artist Jesse Morgan, featuring recognizable local landmarks. Just beyond the entry is the bank's signature "Faces and Places" wall, showcasing community members, scenes, and moments that capture the character of Easthampton.

"That sense of belonging was important to us from the very beginning," Albero said. "We wanted the space to feel thoughtful, welcoming, and connected to the community around it."

Leading the Easthampton branch is Branch Manager Melvin Coleman, who has spent the past several months building relationships with residents, business owners, and nonprofit leaders throughout the city.

"I've been out listening and learning—understanding what matters to people here and what they need from their bank," Coleman said. "I'm genuinely excited to open our doors and begin serving Easthampton from a space that was built with the community in mind."

The Easthampton branch strengthens Greenfield Savings Bank's presence in Hampshire County, where the bank already serves hundreds of customers and supports numerous local nonprofit organizations and initiatives. The new location is intended as a place for conversation, guidance, and long‑term financial partnerships—whether customers are opening their first account, financing a home, growing a business, or planning for the future.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting brought together local officials, members of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, community partners, residents, and GSB leadership to celebrate the milestone.

About GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services

GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenfield Savings Bank, provides investment management, trust administration, and estate settlement services to individuals, families, and organizations. Established in 1992, the business oversees $500 million in assets and serves clients nationwide. GSB's experienced team offers custom portfolio management, fiduciary trust services, and comprehensive estate settlement, supported by strict confidentiality, precise administration, and timely reporting. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com/wealth-management.

Important Investment Disclosure

Investment products offered through GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services are not deposits, not FDIC insured, not insured by any federal government agency, not guaranteed by the bank, and may lose value.

About Greenfield Savings Bank

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has more than 200 employees and offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties in Western Massachusetts. Its branches are located in Greenfield, Amherst, Conway, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton, Shelburne Falls, South Deerfield, and Turners Falls. The bank operates the only trust and investment management company headquartered in Franklin County. Total assets under management, including both the bank and the investment management company, exceed $1.4 billion. Greenfield Savings Bank is a Member FDIC and Member DIF. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Organization: Greenfield Savings Bank

Contact: Marcy Tanniru, VP, Marketing Director

Phone: 413-775-8349

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenfield Savings Bank