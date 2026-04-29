GSB's Newest Financial Advisor to Deliver Personalized Client Strategies for Long-Term Financial Planning and Wealth Management Solutions

GREENFIELD, Mass., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) is pleased to announce that Amy Watts has joined its Wealth Management team as a Vice President & Financial Advisor, bringing a relationship‑centered, accessible approach to financial planning. Watts is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® practitioner, financial advisor, fiduciary, and notary. She is now available to meet with clients.

Amy Watts Joins Greenfield Savings Bank’s Wealth Management Team.

Watts discovered her passion for financial planning through her own journey with budgeting and long‑term financial empowerment. That experience inspired her to pursue a professional path helping others gain clarity, confidence, and security in their financial lives.

Before entering the financial field, Watts built a career in fundraising and development for national trade associations, nonprofits and Amherst College. She has lived in the Pioneer Valley for more than 20 years and is deeply committed to serving her community. She currently resides in Amherst and is an active member of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Board of Directors as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance and Ambassadors Committees.

"Financial planning is for everyone, no matter their stage in life. My approach is to meet people where they are and help reduce the stress that often surrounds financial decisions," Watts said.

She added, "Joining Greenfield Savings Bank allows me to support even more members of our community. I'm excited to work with such a strong team and help clients build confidence and security in their financial futures."

Steve Hamlin, Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer at GSB, expressed enthusiasm about Watts joining the team. "Amy brings a rare combination of technical expertise, empathy, and a genuine commitment to helping people. Her relationship-driven approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide thoughtful, accessible financial guidance to the community. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Wealth Management team."

Hamlin also noted that GSB is the only local community bank in the region offering in‑house trust and estate settlement services.

Watts specializes in guiding clients through key life moments, such as marriage, divorce, raising children, estate planning, business succession, gifting, and navigating loss. She also notes the growing need for retirement and legacy planning among the region's large population of retirees.

With her blend of expertise, personal warmth, and dedication to accessible financial guidance, Watts strengthens GSB's mission to support the financial well-being of the community.

About GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services

GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenfield Savings Bank, provides investment management, trust administration, and estate settlement services to individuals, families, and organizations. Established in 1992, the business oversees $500 million in assets and serves clients nationwide. GSB's experienced team offers custom portfolio management, fiduciary trust services, and comprehensive estate settlement, supported by strict confidentiality, precise administration, and timely reporting. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com/wealth-management.

About Greenfield Savings Bank

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has more than 200 employees and offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties in Western Massachusetts. Its branches are located in Greenfield, Amherst, Conway, Hadley, Northampton, Shelburne Falls, South Deerfield, Turners Falls, and soon, Easthampton. The bank operates the only trust and investment management company headquartered in Franklin County. Total assets under management, including both the bank and the investment management company, exceed $1.4 billion. Greenfield Savings Bank is a Member FDIC and Member DIF. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com.

Important Investment Disclosure

Investment products offered through GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services are not deposits, not FDIC insured, not insured by any federal government agency, not guaranteed by the bank, and may lose value.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Organization: Greenfield Savings Bank

Contact: Marcy Tanniru, VP, Marketing Director

Phone: 413-775-8349

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenfield Savings Bank