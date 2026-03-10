Greenfield Savings Bank Introduces Flexible Cash Management Solutions Built Around the Unique Needs of Businesses

A consultative approach helps GSB's business customers choose the right mix of tools to manage cash flow, reduce risk, and save time.

GREENFIELD, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Savings Bank announced an enhanced approach to Cash Management designed to meet businesses where they are, offering flexible, customizable solutions tailored to each organization's size, structure, and day‑to‑day operations.

Rather than a one‑size‑fits‑all package, Greenfield Savings Bank works directly with business owners to identify the right combination of Cash Management services to support how the business operates today, with the ability to adapt as needs evolve.

With Cash Management services, Greenfield Savings Bank enables you to manage your business anytime, anywhere—with secure online banking, mobile access, and fraud protection that keeps you in control.

From businesses looking to simplify daily transactions, to organizations managing more complex cash flow and controls, GSB offers a full range of Cash Management services that can be configured to fit each business's goals. Available services include Bill Pay, Business Mobiliti, ACH origination, Wire transfers, Remote Deposit Scanner machine (placement programs) and Positive Pay.

"We know every business runs differently," said Thomas Meshako, President of Greenfield Savings Bank. "Our approach to Cash Management is rooted in listening first, followed by understanding how a business functions, where efficiencies can be gained, and how we can put the right tools in place to support their growth."

This approach reflects Greenfield Savings Bank's commitment to being a true financial partner for local businesses, helping business customers streamline operations, strengthen financial oversight, and gain greater control over their cash flow without unnecessary complexity.

"Our goal is to ensure our Cash Management solutions are tailored to support your business -so they work for you, not the other way around," said Kim Montague, Vice President of Cash Management and Development Officer. "By tailoring services to each client's specific needs, we help businesses reduce risk, save time, and focus more energy on running and growing their organizations."

With this customized approach, Greenfield Savings Bank continues to invest in practical, secure banking solutions that reflect the real‑world needs of businesses across Western Massachusetts.

About Greenfield Savings Bank

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has 200 employees and serves communities across Western Massachusetts, with offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties. Its branches are located in Greenfield, Amherst, Conway, Hadley, Northampton, Shelburne Falls, South Deerfield, Turners Falls, and soon, Easthampton. The bank operates the only trust and investment management company headquartered in Franklin County. Total assets under management, including both the bank and the investment management company, exceed $1.4 billion. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com.

