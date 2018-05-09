GreenFields Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Canada's Tapitec

GreenFields' premium turf systems are favoured by college, high school and club teams throughout the Americas. GreenFields products, particularly its new woven turfs, have upended the synthetic turf industry and changed customer expectations around playability, durability and safety. In the Canadian market, GreenFields sought a distribution partner with a high level of technical expertise and a long-term reputation for quality. Tapitec proved to be the ideal choice.

"We were looking for one partner with the size, skill and agility to support very rapid growth in Canada," said GreenFields' President, Joe Fields. He continued, "Tapitec is by far the most impressive company in the market."

Tapitec sees the partnership as an opportunity to bring premium new technology to its clientele. Alain Villiard, CEO of Tapitec, explained, "We have been very impressed with the product innovations GreenFields has introduced. Their turf technology is having a big impact in the U.S. and we are excited to bring those innovations to Canada."

The companies also signed a non-exclusive agreement for Tapitec to represent GreenFields in New York and New Jersey.

GreenFields develops, produces, supplies and installs innovative synthetic turf systems in collaboration with and as part of the TenCate Grass Group. GreenFields now has sales partners in more than 100 countries and ranks among the frontrunners in the market in a variety of sports, including football and soccer.

Tapitec Inc. was founded in 1973 with a construction division and later in 1985 expanded to include a sports division that specializes in the installation and maintenance of synthetic sports systems. Driven by the passion for sports, determination to offer innovative product and superior customer service, Tapitec is a well-known player in the industry with multiple prestigious projects.

