Greenfilled Boosts Performance with Plankton

The Supplement Brand Combines Plankton and Vitamin C to Help Customers Maintain an Active Lifestyle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hum of modern life can be relentless. Trying to find the energy to keep up can be challenging when so much is demanding the attention of the average person. Carving out time to exercise can be particularly difficult — which is why Greenfilled has developed its elegantly simple Perform Supplement solution .

Greenfilled is a health and wellness company focused on one key ingredient: phytoplankton. The plant-like organism is a foundational building block of the ocean's ecosystem. It also filters untold quantities of CO2 from the air and is a major factor in sustaining life on Earth. But the benefits of plankton aren't restricted to oceanic settings or the global environment. They're also personal.

"We get our key ingredient, TetraSOD®, from marine phytoplankton," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "This is grown at our sustainable farm rather than extracted from the oceans. Along with being eco-friendly, this process of producing phytoplankton also gives it extraordinary levels of the most important antioxidant enzyme, Super Oxide Dismutase or SOD." SOD is a critical compound found in every healthy cell. It is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway, making it the body's initial shield against oxidative stress. "TetraSOD® is the most concentrated SOD source in the market," Castaño continues, "with science-backed and demonstrated efficiency for activating the antioxidant response pathways on human cells."

What does this mean for those struggling to get through each day? Supplementing with TetraSOD® offers individuals with active lifestyles a better physiological response against oxidative stress. This helps with both performance and recovery.

Greenfield's Perform Supplement is an uncomplicated combination of TetraSOD® and vitamin C. It can be consumed in a small, concentrated dose of one capsule per day, and continues to boost energy and aid in recovery around the clock. This makes it easier to both optimize workouts and reduce the fatigue that too often follows in their wake. It's an ideal way to sustain energy, health, and the planet all through one natural solution.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

