Greenfilled Delivers Elite Enzyme Support Harvested from Plankton

The Health and Wellness Brand Produces Eco-Friendly Phytoplankton with Unique Levels of SOD Never Found in the Wild

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plankton is a building block of life as we know it. The microscopic algae help sustain life around the globe by feeding ocean animals and producing a staggering 80% of the world's oxygen .

Health and wellness supplement brand Greenfilled is also aware of the many physical and mental benefits that phytoplankton offers to humans. In order to tap into these without negatively influencing the natural marine ecosystem, the Greenfilled team has created a state-of-the-art facility to grow its own plankton on land.

The production process includes filtering Atlantic Ocean water to avoid any harmful contaminants. From there, the company grows phytoplankton through a controlled process right on-site following the highest levels of food safety standards.

Along with creating a sustainable production process (the primary by-product of Greenfilled's production methods is oxygen) the brand's phytoplankton is uniquely potent. It is presented through its flagship product, TetraSOD®, which includes unusually high levels of the critical antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase, also known as SOD.

The high concentration of SOD found in Greenfilled's supplements comes from an innovative farming method. Along with feeding its phytoplankton crops nitrogen, Greenfield also stresses the algae with oxygen as it grows. This endogenously increases its SOD production, keeping it at peak efficiency for longer periods of time.

"Our proprietary process stresses the algae, which produces amounts of SOD never found in the wild," company COO Enrique Castaño summarized, "We stabilize our algae at the peak of activity, which ensures consistent levels of these precious active compounds."

When the algae are harvested, it's freeze-dried and ready to be consumed. It's as simple as that. Greenfilled products are non-GMO, non-processed, and don't have artificial colors or flavors. They consist of pure phytoplankton with uniquely high levels of SOD. This enables them to be a powerful contributor to bodily health — all without hurting the planet in the process.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

