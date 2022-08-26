Greenfilled Enhances Energy and Addresses Stress

The Supplement Utilizes a Unique Formula That Primarily Leans on the Brand's Flagship Phytoplankton Ingredient TetraSOD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From getting over a midday slump at work to competing better during fall football, there are many reasons someone might need an energy boost. The problem is finding a product that can deliver on that never-ending need without hurting the body in the process. Most people turn to energy drinks when they need a pick-me-up. In fact, the global energy drink sector was valued at a staggering $45.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to more than double in size within the next decade.

The problem is that so many energy options deliver a short-term burst of stamina in exchange for some pretty unhealthy side effects. NIH highlights that large amounts of caffeine can cause serious cardiovascular concerns. It can negatively impact sleep, digestive problems, dehydration, and anxiety. The dangers of existing energy drinks and similar options that lean heavily on caffeine inspired the team at Greenfilled to come up with a more natural solution. The result was the brand's ENERGY supplement .

ENERGY is designed to be taken early in the morning and then continue to provide a gentle supply of energy throughout the day. The product leans on the brain and body-boosting powers of Ashwagandha and Panax Ginseng — both of which have been connected to fighting physical and mental exhaustion. The addition of vitamin C also helps with mental clarity.

However, the key differentiator that sets ENERGY apart from other energy supplements is the addition of Greenfilled's flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®. "TetraSOD is the most complete and comprehensive ingredient for the Healthy Aging nutraceutical category," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "but its benefits go beyond aging concerns. Our proprietary phytoplankton-sourced TetraSOD also offers athletes and individuals with active lifestyles an increased physiological response against oxidative stress. This can help with both performance and recovery. And the fact that it all comes in a small, concentrated, affordable dose doesn't hurt either."

Due to Greenfilled's highly sustainable and efficient manufacturing methods, TetraSOD is the most concentrated SOD source in the market. When combined with the previously listed ingredients, Greenfilled's Energy supplement becomes a perfect option for those pursuing a healthy lifestyle who also need to find some extra "oomph" to get them through the day.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

