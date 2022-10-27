Greenfilled Helps Athletes Naturally Manage Performance and Recovery

The Superfood-Based Supplement Uses Plankton to Address Oxidative Stress in the Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plankton is powerful. Marine phytoplankton, in particular, produces 50% of the oxygen on the earth . It stabilizes ocean environments. It can survive in extreme circumstances. And it's loaded with nutritional benefits that can revolutionize human life as we know it. Greenfilled is a European health and wellness brand that understands the importance of plankton, not just as a venerable factor in the world's natural history, but as a door to sustainable health for future generations.

"Greenfilled uses our flagship ingredient TetraSOD®," says company COO Enrique Castaño. "This is named after Super Oxide Dismutase or SOD, an ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient that provides key nutritional support for oxidative stress prevention." The executive goes on to explain that TetraSOD® is the first shield in the protection against every oxidative stress-related health concern. This starts with common things like healthy aging, but it can also be a major factor for athletes and those seeking to boost performance and recovery time, as well.

Studies have already linked increased oxidative stress to athletic activity, with some of these specifically recommending the consumption of antioxidants as part of individuals' training regimens. Acute exercise — something that is common in athletic competitions — is particularly concerning as it relates to oxidative stress . This puts further emphasis on the need for athletes to find healthy forms of antioxidant nutritional support to help with performance and recovery concerns.

Fortunately, other studies have already begun to connect the dots, not just between intense exercise and oxidative stress, but also with the potential of SOD as an important antioxidant defense against bodily oxidative stress. In other words, the ability to ingest SOD can help athletes manage the negative effects of oxidative stress when engaging in high-performance activities.

The need for SOD in athletic performance and recovery is precisely why Greenfilled created its Perform dietary supplement . The non-GMO, vegan product combines clean vitamin C with TetraSOD® to create a simple and effective source of support for athletic and performance-based nutrition.

While plankton and its antioxidant SOD remain popular as anti-aging and general health products, their importance to the athletic and fitness community cannot be understated. The ability to provide key antioxidant support, in particular, presents a potential game-changer for those looking to maximize their athletic performance and shorten recovery times as much as possible.

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

