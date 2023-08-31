Greenfilled Highlights Plankton's Powerful Impact on Personal Health

The Spanish Nutraceutical Brand's Key Ingredient Is an Essential Enzyme Sustainably Harvested From Phytoplankton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good health starts small, which is why Greenfilled has built its health and wellness reputation on one of the most unpretentious organisms in existence: plankton. The Spain-based brand has a line of natural supplements that help with energy, memory, and performance. While each formula integrates various natural components, every single one has the brand's signature ingredient TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD® is foundational to all of our formulas," explains Greenfilled's chief operating officer, Enrique Castaño. "It is a concentrated form of superoxide dismutase or 'SOD,' which we source from phytoplankton. SOD functions as the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. It is the first shield against oxidative stress, which makes it a powerful health and wellness tool."

SOD is a powerful natural antioxidant. Its ability to reduce free radical damage makes it a potent agent for preserving cellular health. The enzyme's therapeutic effect leads to many positive side effects. These range from healthy, youthful skin to protecting the body against more significant concerns that can develop due to prolonged oxidative stress, such as heart disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammatory conditions.

While Greenfilled makes it possible to access the power of plankton for personal health, the company is also careful to ensure that its pursuit of individual improvement doesn't come at the expense of larger communities or the environment.

"We don't want to upset the oceanic ecosystem or exacerbate ongoing pollution in the pursuit of individual health," emphasizes Castaño. "We take care to ensure that Greenfilled is good for you and good for the planet."

This investment in comprehensive care for individuals, communities, and the environment can be seen throughout Greenfilled's operational activities. For example, the brand's phytoplankton is grown at a sustainable land-based farm rather than being harvested from the ocean, where marine life depends on it. Greenfilled has also recently shifted to more sustainable packaging to reduce its resource consumption.

Preserving and protecting one's health doesn't have to be dramatic. It can start with something as small as plankton. From providing easy access to life-changing nutraceutical supplements to maintaining a clean, green operation, Greenfilled is helping its customers across the globe — including the United States — tap into the powerful personal benefits of this microscopic marine alga that is already such a crucial part of life as we know it.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

