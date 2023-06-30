Greenfilled Is Combatting the Effects of Age with Phytoplankton

The Superoxide Dismutase Enzyme Offers a Simple, Cost-Effective Solution to Healthy Aging and Addressing Oxidative Stress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging is a natural process. Once an individual reaches adulthood, it's only a matter of time before their skin, hair, eyes, bones, organs, and other principal body parts begin to suffer from the wear and tear of everyday use. While there is no way to completely stop aging, Greenfilled has invested in creating a range of dietary supplements that facilitate a healthy aging process.

Greenfilled is an earth-conscious health brand that is committed to ethically supporting human health. Each of the Spanish-based brand's products utilizes different herbal ingredients, Ginkgo Biloba for memory, Panax Ginseng for fatigue, and so on. However, there is one ingredient that is present in every Greenfilled formula, and it plays a key role in preventing the ongoing effects of aging: superoxide dismutase or SOD for short.

"We are a brand committed to creating a healthy aging lifestyle," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "All of our products have the same focus, which is to minimize the damages caused by oxidative stress. This is one of the primary health challenges caused by aging."

Oxidative stress is a phenomenon that takes place on a cellular level due to imbalances caused by UF, ionizing radiation, heavy metal exposure, and various pollutants. It is a natural occurrence that accelerates the aging process. Naturally, the more oxidative stress is ameliorated, and balance is restored, the longer a body will remain strong and vibrant.

Castaño explains that Greenfilled addresses oxidative stress by including its unique form of superoxide dismutase, TetraSOD®, in all of its formulas. TetraSOD® is sourced from sustainably grown phytoplankton and then combined with different ingredients for various uses, such as memory , energy , or performance . No matter what the product's focus may be, though, TetraSOD® is always present, fighting oxidative stress and keeping the body young and firing on all cylinders on a cellular level.

"Anyone can benefit from consistently supplementing with SOD," Castaño concludes. "Its ability to counteract oxidative stress and the cost-effective nature of supplementing with something as common as phytoplankton make it one of the best natural anti-aging solutions for those of us trying to stay young and vibrant as we age."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

