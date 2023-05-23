Greenfilled Is Enabling the Ambitious to Achieve Their Goals

News provided by

Greenfilled

23 May, 2023, 08:47 ET

The Plankton-Based Dietary Supplement Is Supercharging Bodies and
Minds Alike and Making It Possible to Turn Dreams Into Reality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition has more than one definition. To many, it's the mark of someone with unchecked or excessive personal desires. When ambition isn't let off the leash, though, it can be a driving factor that keeps a person moving toward healthy and reasonable goals. At least, it can do so when a person gives themselves the proper support along the way.

"Healthy ambition isn't a goal in and of itself," explains Enrique Castaño, COO of the dietary supplement brand Greenfilled, "It's the vehicle that enables you to move toward those goals. And as such, it requires the right fuel if it's going to remain a driving factor over the long haul. That's why proper nutrients and rest along the way are vital."

Reaching ambitious goals requires preparation, discipline, and solid routines. Castaño contends that part of this needs to be investing in a healthy diet, consistent sleep…and the right supplements.

"Greenfilled supplements are created with the mission of improving good health and quality of life for all," says Castaño, "In the case of the hyper-ambitious, that means giving them the nutrient-rich tools to achieve their goals."

To that end, Greenfilled has created a range of products that support general health in targeted ways. The brand's Perform Supplement supports an active lifestyle by combatting chronic fatigue. Its Energy Phytoplankton Supplement delivers sustainable energy throughout the day. Its Memory Phytoplankton Supplement boosts cognition and keeps the brain focused.

Each of these supplements utilizes its own unique proprietary blend of natural, non-GMO, vegan ingredients. The one thing that is present in every product and formula is Greenfilled's flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. This is a concentrated form of superoxide dismutase, an enzyme that is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. (I.e., it combats oxidative stress and maintains health on a cellular level.)

"It doesn't matter if you're putting in a late-night studying, digging deep to stay focused during an important meeting, or rallying for a run at the end of a long day," declares Castaño, "Our supplements are helping ambitious individuals reach their goals, no matter what those are or what the path to them looks like."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Media Contact:
Enrique Castaño
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
[email protected]
www.tetrasod.com
www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled

Also from this source

The Brand Using Plankton to Improve Cognition on a Cellular Level

Greenfilled's Sustainable Use of Plankton is "Good for You and Good for the Planet"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.