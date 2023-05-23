Greenfilled Is Enabling the Ambitious to Achieve Their Goals

The Plankton-Based Dietary Supplement Is Supercharging Bodies and

Minds Alike and Making It Possible to Turn Dreams Into Reality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition has more than one definition. To many, it's the mark of someone with unchecked or excessive personal desires. When ambition isn't let off the leash, though, it can be a driving factor that keeps a person moving toward healthy and reasonable goals. At least, it can do so when a person gives themselves the proper support along the way.

"Healthy ambition isn't a goal in and of itself," explains Enrique Castaño, COO of the dietary supplement brand Greenfilled, "It's the vehicle that enables you to move toward those goals. And as such, it requires the right fuel if it's going to remain a driving factor over the long haul. That's why proper nutrients and rest along the way are vital."

Reaching ambitious goals requires preparation, discipline, and solid routines . Castaño contends that part of this needs to be investing in a healthy diet, consistent sleep…and the right supplements.

"Greenfilled supplements are created with the mission of improving good health and quality of life for all," says Castaño, "In the case of the hyper-ambitious, that means giving them the nutrient-rich tools to achieve their goals."

To that end, Greenfilled has created a range of products that support general health in targeted ways. The brand's Perform Supplement supports an active lifestyle by combatting chronic fatigue. Its Energy Phytoplankton Supplement delivers sustainable energy throughout the day. Its Memory Phytoplankton Supplement boosts cognition and keeps the brain focused.

Each of these supplements utilizes its own unique proprietary blend of natural, non-GMO, vegan ingredients. The one thing that is present in every product and formula is Greenfilled's flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. This is a concentrated form of superoxide dismutase , an enzyme that is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. (I.e., it combats oxidative stress and maintains health on a cellular level.)

"It doesn't matter if you're putting in a late-night studying, digging deep to stay focused during an important meeting, or rallying for a run at the end of a long day," declares Castaño, "Our supplements are helping ambitious individuals reach their goals, no matter what those are or what the path to them looks like."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Media Contact:

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

[email protected]

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled