Greenfilled is Fighting Aging with Algae

The Antioxidants Present in Phytoplankton Are an Ideal Way to Maintain Youthful Health on a Cellular Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging is a subject that is still studied and theorized on a regular basis in the scientific community. One of the most common theories for aging is the OST or oxidative stress theory. According to one study , this revolves around the wear and tear of internal and external reactive oxygen species (ROS) on a cellular level. The study adds that "mitochondrial dysfunction due to oxidative stress is considered one of the contributors toward aging."

Another study adds that the negative impact of ROS and RONS (reactive oxygen and nitrogen species) is prevented by antioxidant defenses. However, "oxidative stress occurs from the imbalance between RONS production and these antioxidant defenses." This is the driving concept behind Greenfilled's range of age-defiant natural products.

"At Greenfilled, we're on a mission to create natural products that help keep you, and our planet, healthy!" declares Enrique Castaño, COO of the Spanish-based health brand. "That's why all you'll find in our products are scientifically researched active ingredients from vegetable origin. These come from sustainable and regenerative sources and are designed to, among other things, combat oxidative stress and slow the aging process."

Greenfilled's flagship ingredient is TetraSOD®. This is a patented and highly-concentrated form of superoxide dismutase or SOD that is sourced from marine phytoplankton. SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway, which makes it a critical initial shield against oxidative stress.

TetraSOD® is present in every Greenfilled product formulation and is a powerful agent for long-term protection against every health challenge that involves oxidative stress — including aging. It is a cost-effective nutraceutical supplement that uses clean, concentrated ingredients and enables humans of all ages and walks of life to preserve the precious youthful vigor that allows them to live life to the fullest.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

