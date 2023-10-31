Greenfilled Is Synergizing Traditional Healthy Ingredients With SOD From Plankton

Greenfilled

31 Oct, 2023

The Health Brand's Supplements Combine Common Natural Ingredients With a Potent Form of Superoxide Dismutase Sourced from Phytoplankton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceuticals are a popular way consumers seek to access various nutrients that may be lacking in their diet. A person might take Ashwagandha to enhance physical performance or ginkgo biloba to improve memory and brain function. Each of these natural health enhancers is helpful in its own way. However, the team at Greenfilled is seeking to take the impact of these natural health tools to the next level by combining traditional supplements with a uniquely potent form of superoxide dismutase sourced from phytoplankton.

"We include our flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, in all of our product formulations," explains company COO Enrique Castaño. "It is an important part of maintaining overall health and wellness on a cellular level and is a basic building block on which our other ingredients build."

Superoxide dismutase, or SOD, is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it an important shield against the effects of oxidative stress on cellular health. Castaño points out that Greenfilled's patented form of SOD, TetraSOD®, is sourced from phytoplankton that is grown on a sustainable farm rather than extracted from the ocean. Along with preserving important ocean ecosystems, this also means they control the production process and can ensure that their plankton generates extraordinary levels of SOD. The result is an ingredient that truly enhances any traditional nutraceutical formula.

Greenfilled's team has put its patented ingredient to good use. For example, it has combined TetraSOD® with ginkgo biloba, Panax ginseng, and bacopa monnieri to create its Memory supplement. Similar combinations of TetraSOD® with vitamin C, as well as ashwagandha, Panax ginseng, and vitamin C, make up the brand's Perform and Energy supplements.

"We're on a mission to create products that use natural ingredients to keep both you and our planet healthy!" declares Castaño. "Our products only use scientifically researched active ingredients from vegetable origin, sourced from sustainable and regenerative sources. Along with this careful production process, we include TetraSOD® in every formula, bottle, and capsule to ensure that our customers are getting the most impactful and effective natural health and wellness support on the planet. It's something that is only possible thanks to the synergistic power of plankton."

About Greenfilled
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

