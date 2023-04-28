Greenfilled is Using Plankton to Establish a Baseline for Cellular Health

The Spanish Health Brand's Ingredient Uniquely Addresses Oxidative Stress in the Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-billion dollar dietary supplement industry is endlessly churning out a smorgasbord of different products. Some of these are reactionary items that target specific health issues, such as a natural energy booster to help with a mid-day slump. Others are preventative in nature, as is the case with a Ginkgo Biloba supplement designed to help the brain function.

Greenfilled is a Spanish-based supplement company that addresses individual issues like energy and cognitive clarity. However, every supplement it creates starts by establishing a critical baseline: cultivating foundational health on a cellular level. The company does this by counteracting oxidative stress through SOD supplements harvested from marine phytoplankton.

Oxidative stress is a significant factor in the breakdown of the body over time. The unpleasant event occurs when free radicals (molecules that contain oxygen and an uneven number of electrons) and antioxidants become imbalanced. An inequality of this nature leads to oxidative stress, which in turn, can create a variety of unwelcome health conditions. These span the gamut from diabetes and high blood pressure to neurodegenerative diseases and even cancer.

One of the primary ways the body can resist oxidative stress is through the antioxidant superoxide dismutase , an essential enzyme that is present in abundance in marine phytoplankton. Greenfilled harvests this life-giving microscopic organism in sustainable farms and uses its antioxidant components to make its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®.

The highly concentrated source of SOD is then used as a baseline in all of Greenfilled's products. It provides critical support on a cellular level. Only then are additional ingredients added. For example, the brand's Memory Supplement supports proper neuronal functioning, critical thinking, and cognitive well-being. The product uses a proprietary blend that includes Panax Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, and Bacopa Monnnieri, all of which are known to naturally help the brain operate. However, it's TetraSOD® that lies at the heart of the product. The ingredient sets the tone for health by providing crucial long-term cellular protection against oxidative stress.

"Oxidative stress is a root cause of so many long-term ailments that people face," explains company COO Enrique Castaño, "It doesn't matter if you're dealing with mental fatigue, physical exhaustion, or anything else. You want to make sure that you're addressing oxidative stress first as a baseline for your health. If you can keep your cells in good working order, you put your body in a position to thrive both now and in the future."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

[email protected]

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled