Greenfilled Isn't Just Healthy. It's Good For The Planet.

The Natural Supplement Brand Sources Its Most Important Ingredient (Plankton) Without Disrupting the Delicate Ocean Ecosystem

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is an international health brand that is currently on the ascent in the U.S. thanks to its innovative range of natural dietary supplements. These use natural ingredients to address various conditions, such as fatigue or cognition. However, every Greenfilled formula includes one key ingredient: TetraSOD®. This is a uniquely concentrated form of superoxide dismutase (SOD) sourced from phytoplankton. It helps combat oxidative stress and restores health and longevity on a cellular level.

Most American customers associate Greenfilled with its natural, plankton-based approach to sustaining health and vigor. However, in its home region of Europe, the company has also achieved notoriety as an enterprise that is committed to maintaining a clean carbon footprint as it helps enhance human health.

"Greenfilled is a 'Green and Natural' brand that is committed to contributing to a healthy aging lifestyle," explains company COO Enrique Castaño. "We are a green operation — but not just because all our key active ingredients are obtained from green sources. Greenfilled is also committed to protecting our green planet. All of our products use scientifically researched active ingredients of vegetable origin, that come from sustainable and regenerative sources. After all, we don't want to help individuals maintain their health at the expense of collective sustainability."

In pursuit of this end, Greenfilled doesn't just donate to a green nonprofit or plant a few token trees, as is too often the case. It has invested in an entirely new way to source its key ingredient. Greenfilled's TetraSOD® is sourced from phytoplankton that is grown at the company's sustainable farm.

This allows for a controlled growing process and more condensed levels of SOD. Critically, it also ensures that the ocean ecosystem remains untouched throughout the manufacturing process. The ocean environment is already in an ongoing battle against a host of polluting, unsustainable influences. The phytoplankton in the ocean is also responsible for as much as half of the planet's oxygen .

"The last thing we want to do is disrupt such an essential part of our survival," says Castaño. "We go above and beyond to ensure that consumers can access a clean, potent source of SOD to sustain their own health without it having an effect on the environment. At Greenfilled, we aren't just an innovative nutraceutical brand. We're as good for the planet as we are for your health."

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

