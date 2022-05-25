Greenfilled Takes the Sustainable Production of the Ultimate Superfood Food to the Next Level

From Sustainable Farming Methods to Long-Term Health, the Supplement Brand Is Helping Create a Brighter Future Founded on Plankton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phytoplankton — that is, plant-based plankton — has been around for a very long time. The ancient, microscopic marine algae continue to be a key contributor to sustaining life around the world. It filters incredible amounts of carbon out of the air and feeds a large portion of the marine ecosystem.

While primarily known for its environmentally-friendly impact, the team at Greenfilled is well aware of the power that plankton can have for the human body, too. It can boost energy levels, sustain performance , help the body rest, and aid in recovery. Phytoplankton can even help boost mental clarity.

The problem is harvesting phytoplankton for health-related purposes without negatively impacting the planet. That's where Greenfilled comes into the picture. The health and wellness brand has created its innovative phytoplankton concentrate TetraSOD® to enable its customers to tap into the power of plankton without impacting the substance's naturally occurring population or ecosystem.

"We've created TetraSOD® by growing and harvesting our phytoplankton in eco-friendly facilities," explained Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "This is done using a controlled process within our state-of-the-art facility that uses filtered Atlantic Ocean water. This means we can create a clean microalgae supplement without unpleasant contaminants dragged into the process. It also means our plankton isn't taken from delicate ocean ecosystems."

Castaño went on to explain that Greenfilled's unique production approach leads to a host of different benefits. As far as the environment is concerned, the chief by-product of the company's activity is pure oxygen, produced by its phytoplankton. It also uses recycled packaging and water and makes an effort to compensate for any other carbon footprints.

When it comes to physical health, the supplements created with the harvested algae are non-GMO, non-processed, and have no artificial colors or flavors. They're a pure source of nutrients.

Greenfilled is helping its customers live side by side with their planet, harmoniously tapping into the natural health benefits of their surroundings without damaging the Earth's larger ecosystems in the process. From elite health to concerted sustainability, Greenfilled is living up to its commitment to be "Good for you and Good for the Planet."

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

