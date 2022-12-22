Greenfilled Uses Plankton to Promote Healthy Aging

The European Health and Wellness Brand's Flagship Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Fights Oxidative Stress and Promotes a Healthy Aging Lifestyle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging is a complicated area of study, and in many ways, it remains the mystery that humanity has been trying to unravel since the earliest beginnings of civilization. However, research is slowly revealing potential contributors to the aging process. The popular "oxidative stress theory" posits that the ongoing accumulation of oxidative damage can lead to impaired physiological function, increase the risk for disease, and even reduce a person's life span.

One of the most promising ways to combat this effect over time is the potent enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) which has been identified as a critical antioxidant defense to guard against bodily oxidative stress. While it has other benefits , SOD is particularly connected to the prevention of skin aging , a factor of both health and outward appearance that impacts countless individuals as they age.

Greenfilled has acted on this knowledge by creating a series of dietary supplements, all of which utilize the brand's flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, a potent form of SOD sustainably harvested from marine phytoplankton. "TetraSOD® comes from the cultivation of a novel form of Tetraselmis chuii," explains Enrique Castaño, the company's COO, "The ingredient is created through a controlled process on our sustainable, enclosed land-based farms that sequesters carbon dioxide without exposing the growing algae to environmental contaminants." The COO explains that this contained system avoids pollutant risks associated with wild harvesting or outdoor farming. It also ensures that the company's activities do not disturb the delicate oceanic ecosystem.

The result of this process is TetraSOD®, a clean and uniquely potent form of SOD that can naturally help the body manage oxidative stress. Greenfilled has combined this ingredient with other natural elements to create a range of supplements that help with energy , memory , and performance . At the heart of it all, though, is TetraSOD®, a product sourced from plankton that can naturally hold off the decaying effects of age and keep the body strong and healthy throughout years and even decades of use.

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

