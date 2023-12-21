Greenfilled's Energy Supplement Is a Synergistic Replacement for Energy Drinks

The Formula Brings Phytoplankton, Ashwagandha, Panax Ginseng, and Vitamin C Together to Deliver a Supercharged Dose of Natural Stimulation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drink industry dominates the stimulant market. But energy drinks have some nasty side effects. Greenfilled's Energy supplement provides a calculated dose of clean, green ingredients that help the body stay energized without the energy crashes and exhaustion that are all too common with traditional energy drinks. In fact, unlike energy drinks, the innovative supplement actually improves health all the way down to a cellular level.

The energy drink industry is wildly popular. According to Grand View Research, the market stood at $86.35 billion and growing in 2021. Statista puts the 2021 revenue figure higher at approximately $159 billion , which comes out to a per-person spend of around $21 annually. The research site adds that the market is expected to expand to over $233 billion by 2027 — less than half a decade from now.

The big attraction of energy drinks comes from the high degree of caffeine, sugar, taurine, and other stimulating ingredients present in most formulas. These deliver a fast and intense energy boost — but they come at a cost. The United States Marine Corps outlines several common symptoms of excessive energy drink use, including dehydration, sleeplessness, nausea, irritability, and anxiety. This can end with consumers not just in pain but hospitalized, as well.

The team at Greenfilled understands the need for dependable, ongoing energy to meet the endless demands of 21st-century life. "The need for energy is very real," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "That's why we came up with a solution that helps fill that gap without using harmful or unnatural ingredients."

Greenfilled's Energy supplement is a clean, green source of nutrients that brings together four natural alternatives to energy drink ingredients. Each of these is pivotal to maintaining energy on a basic level and includes:

Phytoplankton provides natural energy on a cellular level.

provides natural energy on a cellular level. Ashwagandha is known for its rejuvenating and restorative properties.

is known for its rejuvenating and restorative properties. Panax Ginseng promotes relaxation, lowers blood sugar, and, critically, boosts energy levels.

promotes relaxation, lowers blood sugar, and, critically, boosts energy levels. Vitamin C is also known for helping battle fatigue, along with its immunity-boosting properties.

Together, this quartet of natural ingredients combine in the Energy supplement formula. This creates a maximum benefit that Greenfilled customers can tap into by simply taking one capsule a day with a glass of water. It is an accessible, sustainable, and healthy way to keep the body fueled and capable of handling everything that life sends at it.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

