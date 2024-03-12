Greenfilled's Phytoplankton Supplements Are Keeping Consumers Charged Up This Winter

The Health and Wellness Brand's Memory, Performance, and Energy Supplements Utilize a Safe and Effective Natural Ingredient to Deliver Key Health Benefits for Cold Weather Climates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a nutraceutical company committed to the longevity and healthy aging of its customers. The primary ingredient in all of its formulas is TetraSOD®, a concentrated form of the antioxidant essential enzyme superoxide dismutase sustainably sourced from phytoplankton. Greenfilled combines TetraSOD® with specific natural ingredients to create formulas that address different health needs by creating a baseline of health, energy, and focus.

Greenfilled's products are an excellent option for anyone seeking to establish consistent, long-term health. One specific use case that comes up on an annual basis is the need to navigate health and fitness goals in cold weather climates. In many areas of the U.S., the winter months are marked not just by shorter days but also by cloud cover and general gloom. Greenfilled's three primary supplements address different challenges that come with prolonged periods of this kind of weather.

For example, its Memory supplement combines TetraSOD® with Ginko Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri, and Panax Ginseng to sharpen mental activity and provide greater cognitive clarity. Its Performance and Energy supplements provide a deep, sustained energy boost through a combination of TetraSOD® and either vitamin C or Ashwagandha, respectively.

"The winter is a challenging time to stay healthy, fit, and active," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "Our supplements are a safe and effective way to create that baseline of additional energy and focus to get you through the winter months."

Whether an individual needs a mental boost to overcome SAD (seasonal affective disorder) symptoms or an energy boost to keep moving in the cold weather, Greenfilled has the nutraceutical tools to help.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at tetrasod.com.

