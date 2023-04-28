Greenfilled's Sustainable Use of Plankton is "Good for You and Good for the Planet"

The Health Brand's Flagship Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Comes From a Sustainable Farm so That Ocean Ecosystems Are Not Impacted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a Spanish-based health brand enabling healthier lifestyles through the power of phytoplankton. The company's products target specific needs, such as increased performance, energy, or mental clarity. Each formula leans on different natural elements, such as Ashwagandha for energy or Ginkgo Biloba for memory . Regardless of the product, though, every formula includes the company's flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, which is a uniquely potent form of superoxide dismutase or "SOD."

"SOD is the most ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention, which is why it's present in every Greenfilled product formulation," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. The executive goes on to explain that the essential enzyme is the first shield in the protection against every health challenge that involves oxidative stress.

"While SOD is important for human health, though," Castaño adds, "harvesting the ocean's plankton is a dangerous proposition. It could upset a delicate ecosystem, which is why we grow and harvest our phytoplankton outside of that natural environment." Greenfilled's TetraSOD® is grown at the company's sustainable land-based farm. This not only leaves marine ecosystems untouched. It also allows for a more controlled process in which the phytoplankton produced contains extraordinary levels of SOD. This means the concentration of SOD in TetraSOD® is higher, making the supplements more potent.

Phytoplankton is a vital building block for life on the planet. Its SOD enzymes are also essential to long-term human health. The team at Greenfilled knows that these are both priorities, and one shouldn't suffer in order to achieve the other. The brand's sustainable farming methods allow it to provide high-quality, high-concentration plankton-based dietary supplements without harming the environment in the process. In the words of Castaño, "Greenfilled is good for you and good for the planet."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

