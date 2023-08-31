Greenfilled's TetraSOD® Is a Finalist in the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards

The Brand's Plankton-Powered Flagship Ingredient Is Turning Heads and Capturing Global Attention

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Greenfilled is excited to announce that its signature natural ingredient, TetraSOD®, has been selected as a finalist in 2023's NutraIngredients-Asia Awards. The brand has been nominated as an Ingredient of the Year in the category of Sports Nutrition.

TetraSOD® is a concentrated form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD), which Greenfilled harvests from phytoplankton in its sustainable farm in Spain. The ingredient is an essential component in reducing oxidative stress throughout the body and can play a key role in preserving health and improving performance.

Greenfilled has used TetraSOD® in a variety of applications, such as helping with memory and cognition. However, its current nod as a finalist in the sports nutrition category relates to the ingredient's ability to improve physiological activity. The brand has used TetraSOD® as a core component in both its Energy and Perform formulations. The former provides a natural, destressing pick-me-up, while the latter enhances physical performance.

"We are proud of the work that our team has done with our Perform and Energy products," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "Our products provide innovative ways for individuals to access the benefits of TetraSOD®, including athletes who are seeking natural ways to improve their performance. The nomination for the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards is an outward acknowledgment of the value and quality that we know our products provide for the health and wellness community, and we're excited to see that recognized on such a prominent stage."

The NutraIngredients-Asia Awards have operated for six years and exist to "recognize the best ingredients, innovations, and products in the dietary, supplements, and functional foods space." 2023 features 16 categories, and the awards are assessed by a panel of independent judges consisting of industry veterans and experts.

Entries for the Sports Nutrition category closed on May 22, 2023, and finalists were announced on NutraIngredients-Asia in late July. The winners will receive a trophy at the Awards Presentation at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, which will take place during the Growth Asia Summit on Tuesday, 26th September.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

